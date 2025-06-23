ICDL Asia Digital Challenge is back in Hong Kong

ICDL Digital Challenge 2024 Winners

HK students can demonstrate their ICT abilities among 18 Asian countries in Nanjing China; our HK finalists will also visit Singapore for their preparations.

CENTRAL, HONG KONG SAR, HONG KONG, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseICDL Asia Digital Challenge is back!Students from all levels are now invited to join to develop new digital skills, strengthen collaboration abilities, and unleash full potentialOn behalf of ICDL Asia, we are thrilled to announce the return of the ICDL Asia Digital Challenge for 2025!Last year, despite only a handful of entries, Hong Kong SAR proudly secured two grand finalist prizes. Meanwhile, all finalists gained invaluable experience by taking part in the ICDL Digital Literacy Day and award ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.This year, we shall invite all Hong Kong Grand Finalists to attend ICDL Digital Literacy Day and the award ceremony in Nanjing China, along with an exclusive ICDL Asia summer camp in Singapore for Tertiary and Secondary students. For these two invaluable events, the students will only have to finance their airfare, as all local expenses, including accommodations, will be covered by International ICT Logbook Limited for HK students.We are also delighted to announce that the competition is now open to Primary school students, in addition to those at the Secondary and Tertiary levels. By welcoming younger participants, ICDL Asia Digital Challenge 2025 aims to foster digital literacy and collaboration across all educational stages.The ICDL Asia Digital Challenge 2025 aims to cultivate practical digital skills essential for today’s and tomorrow’s marketplace. Participants will be exposed to emerging technologies, design principles, and key office application tools, preparing them for the global digital economy of the future.At ICDL Asia, our goal is to expand our reach to include more schools, levels, and regions as we work to promote early digital literacy and equip students for the evolving digital world.An entry fee of HK$300 per contestant will apply. Each participant may select an ICDL module to compete in within their designated category and track.However each participating school/college will be provided with two FREE entries by International ICT Logbook Limited.For enquiries or submissions, please contact Suite 1104, Crawford House, 70, Queen’s Road Central, Central, HKSAR. Telephone: +852 2961 4640 Fax: +852 3182 5472 Email: support@ictlogbook.comICDL亞洲數碼挑戰賽2025強勢回歸！全港中小學及大專學生現可報名參加挑戰賽ICDL亞洲榮幸宣佈，2025年ICDL亞洲數碼挑戰賽正式回歸！回顧去年賽事，香港區雖只有少數參賽者出戰，仍勇奪兩項總決賽大獎。是次入圍決賽學生，更透過參與在馬來西亞吉隆坡舉辦的ICDL數碼素養認知日及頒獎典禮，汲取了寶貴經驗。今屆賽事，主辦方將邀請香港區總決賽入圍者前往中國南京出席ICDL數碼素養認知日及頒獎典禮，並安排大學/大專及中學生參與於ICDL Asia在新加坡舉辦的「ICDL Asia夏令營」，營內住宿等所有開支將獲全數資助，學生只需自行支付機票費用。本屆賽事旨在培育適應當前及未來市場需求的關鍵數碼技能。參賽者將接觸新興科技、設計原理及核心辦公應用工具，助力同學迎接全球數碼經濟新世代。ICDL Asia冀望未來進一步擴展賽事規模，涵蓋更多學校、教育階段及地區，致力推動早期數碼素養教育，以裝備學生應對不斷演變的數碼世界。每位參賽者報名費為港幣 $300。每人可於所屬組別及賽道中選擇一個 ICDL 測試單元參賽。而每間學校將獲 International ICT Logbook Ltd 提供兩個免費參賽名額。如有查詢或提交報名，請聯繫：地址：香港中環皇后大道中70號嘉華商業大廈1104室電話：+852 2961 4640傳真：+852 3182 5472電郵：support@ictlogbook.com

