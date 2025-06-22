New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI, C-DLS

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25B5002741 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz STATION: New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: 802-388-4919 DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 at 2310 hours STREET: Lapham Bay Road TOWN: Shoreham LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Riggs Road INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Pavement VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Steven Barrera AGE: 26 SEAT BELT: Unknown CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2009 VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet VEHICLE MODEL: Truck DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Damage INJURIES: Yes HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Lapham Bay Road in the Town of Shoreham, VT. The operator was identified as Steven Barrera, 26, of Vergennes, VT. Investigation determined the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. Further investigation determined Barrera was impaired. Barrera was transported to UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Barrera was issued a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court - Criminal Division for driving under the influence and operating with a criminally suspended license.

Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Gurwicz and the New Haven Barracks at (802)-388-4919. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

LODGED: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A COURT ACTION: YES COURT: Addison Superior Court - Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours



