Submit Release
News Search

There were 279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,181 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI, C-DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B5002741                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks                                  

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 at 2310 hours

STREET: Lapham Bay Road

TOWN: Shoreham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Riggs Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Pavement

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Steven Barrera

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Damage

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Lapham Bay Road in the Town of Shoreham, VT. The operator was identified as Steven Barrera, 26, of Vergennes, VT. Investigation determined the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. Further investigation determined Barrera was impaired. Barrera was transported to UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Barrera was issued a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court - Criminal Division for driving under the influence and operating with a criminally suspended license. 


Anyone who has information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Gurwicz and the New Haven Barracks at (802)-388-4919. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 


 

 

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Addison Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours      

 


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI, C-DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more