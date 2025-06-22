New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI, C-DLS
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5002741
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 at 2310 hours
STREET: Lapham Bay Road
TOWN: Shoreham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Riggs Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Steven Barrera
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive Damage
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Lapham Bay Road in the Town of Shoreham, VT. The operator was identified as Steven Barrera, 26, of Vergennes, VT. Investigation determined the vehicle exited the roadway and crashed into a utility pole. Further investigation determined Barrera was impaired. Barrera was transported to UVM Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. Barrera was issued a citation to appear in Addison Superior Court - Criminal Division for driving under the influence and operating with a criminally suspended license.
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Addison Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025 at 1230 hours
