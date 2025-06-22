Attorney General James Announces 367 Guns Turned in at Schenectady Gun Buyback

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 367 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event in Schenectady hosted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the New York State Police, the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, the Schenectady Police Department, and local police departments. This event was part of Attorney General James’ ongoing effort to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe. To date, Attorney General James has removed more than 9,500 guns from New York state since taking office in 2019.

“Every gun taken off the streets of Schenectady today was a step in the right direction to keep New Yorkers safe,” said Attorney General James. “My office thanks the New York State Police, the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, and local law enforcement for their partnership and commitment to being a part of the solution against gun violence. We will continue to empower New Yorkers to turn in unwanted firearms and keep their neighbors safe.”

Today’s buyback event in Schenectady resulted in 367 guns being turned in, including 147 assault weapons, 92 handguns, and 65 long guns, among others. Following today’s gun buyback event, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 9,500 guns out of New York communities.

“The State Police is proud to partner with the New York State Attorney General's Office on this initiative, with the shared goal of preventing senseless gun-involved tragedies and improving safety in our local communities,” said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. “Gun buyback programs can prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands, and are a compliment to our overall strategy to reduce gun violence.”

“This gun buyback is a safe and approachable way to remove unwanted weapons from the community,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy. “I am pleased that our city was able to support the Attorney General’s Office and our other local law enforcement partners to work together on this important initiative.”

“We thank the Attorney General for partnering with departments across Schenectady County to give folks a safe, simple way to turn in guns they no longer want or need,” said Gary Hughes, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Programs like this reduce risk and help make our neighborhoods safer.”

“Gun buyback events give people a safe and responsible way to dispose of firearms they no longer want or need. It’s a personal decision — and for many, it brings peace of mind,” said Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara. “These programs help reduce the risk of accidents, theft, or misuse, especially in homes with children or vulnerable individuals. It’s a practical approach to public safety, and it allows people to take meaningful action on their own terms. I thank Attorney General James and our partners in law enforcement for organizing today’s event and providing community members the opportunity to be a part of the solution to senseless gun violence.”

“Gun safety continues to be one of the most pressing issues we face across the country,” said Assemblymember Phil Steck. “Events like this gun buyback are critical tools in helping to reduce violence and get as many firearms off our streets as possible. I commend Attorney General James, the Schenectady Police Department, and local law enforcement for their leadership and commitment to public safety, and I’m proud to see initiatives like this happening in our community.”

“I applaud Attorney General James, the New York State Police, and all our law enforcement partners for coordinating today’s gun buyback event in Schenectady,” said Chief Michael Brown, Rotterdam Police Department. “These events allow community members to take action against gun violence and turn in unwanted firearms. Our community is safer because of gun buyback events like these, and I look forward to working with our law enforcement partners in the future to protect our communities and our streets.”

“The Scotia Police Department is proud to work alongside our partner agencies in Schenectady County and the New York State Attorney General’s Office for this important gun buyback event,” said Chief Adam Halbfinger, Scotia Police Department. “Collaborative efforts like this are vital to making our community a safer place for everyone.”