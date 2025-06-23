Brooklyn’s Elite Fitness Coaches Unite at Physical Culture for Personalized High-Performance Training

Home of High Performers where Strength Recovery and Results Meet Brian Velez, Founder of Physical Culture Brooklyn, leading the movement for personalized fitness and performance coaching.

Physical Culture Brooklyn introduces a handpicked team of expert coaches delivering injury rehab and personalized fitness training.

We're not your typical class-based gym or fitness franchise, This is a coaching-first facility built for people who want to perform, recover, and stay strong for life.” — Brian Velez

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physical Culture Brooklyn, a premier personal training center in Brooklyn , is redefining personal fitness by launching a curated team of elite performance coaches. These experts specialize in injury rehab, strength and conditioning, and lifestyle coaching—catering to high performers like athletes, entrepreneurs, postpartum women, and professionals who treat fitness as a form of medicine.Founded by Brooklyn native and fitness entrepreneur Brian Velez, the gym is more than just a workout space—it’s a results-driven performance facility.Every client begins with a comprehensive 1-on-1 performance and lifestyle assessment ($200) that includes:- Body composition analysis- Movement screening- Performance evaluation- Personalized intake to define goals and limitationsFrom there, clients are matched with the most suitable program:-1) FLEX Coaching- Designed for experienced trainees seeking flexibility and structure.- Starts at $360 per 4 weeks (depending on visits/week)- Includes floor coaching, remote programming, and open gym access2) FOCUS Coaching- For clients needing private sessions, greater accountability, or recovery support.- Ideal for injury rehab, pregnancy/postpartum recovery, or competitive athletes- Private sessions range from $160–$190/hour, including full FLEX accessMeet the Coaching Team:- Zack Zweifel, MS, CSCS – A performance focused sports coach in Brooklyn , specializing in athletic development for competitive youth and combat athletes.- Steve Reyes – A functional training coach in Brooklyn specializing in CrossFit, HIIT, Hyrox, and movement mechanics.- June Rivera, MS, ATC, CSCS – Board-certified Athletic Trainer, sports rehab specialist, and BJJ brown belt.- Chantel Bermejo – Women’s health coach focusing on prenatal/postpartum, menopause, and pelvic floor health.- John Tracey – Body composition expert in nutrition, fat loss, and functional bodybuilding.Together, they offer one of the most comprehensive coaching experiences in Brooklyn, blending science, strategy, and a people-first approach.The Facility:-Located at 55 Ninth St., Unit 4A, Physical Culture Brooklyn spans 3,000+ sq ft of open-concept training space. Clean, client-focused, and performance-ready, the gym provides:- A distraction-free, education-first environment- Full access to coaching in and out of sessions- Measurable progress tracking across strength, mobility, and recovery

