Biohackers World Conference and Expo Comes to Chicago for the First Time

Biohackers World Conference Chicago 2025 Biohackers World Conference Chicago 2025

Two-Day Event at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile Explores the Future of Health and Human Potential

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Biohackers World Conference and Expo is coming to Chicago for the very first time, bringing together scientists, wellness experts, and health innovators for a two-day event focused on the future of health, performance, and longevity. Hosted at the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, the event invites everyone, from curious beginners to experienced practitioners, to explore the fast-growing world of biohacking in an open and welcoming environment.The event is supported by title sponsors Leela Quantum Tech and Pneuma Nitric Oxide , both leaders in science-backed wellness innovation.Whether you're just getting started or already deep into health optimization, the conference is designed to offer value for all levels of experience. Sessions are structured to be accessible and informative for newcomers, while also offering advanced insights and tools for those more familiar with the space.Featured SpeakersAmong the lineup of over 30 speakers, a few highlights include:- Dr. Nathan Bryan – “Biohack Your Biology: Discover the Nitric Oxide Advantage”Dr. Bryan explains the essential role of nitric oxide in circulation, energy, and longevity, and how to naturally restore its production for better health.- Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling – “Unlocking Human Potential: Quantum Energy as a Key to Vitality, Consciousness & Longevity”The founder of Leela Quantum Tech shares how frequency-based tools may support both physical and emotional well-being.- Kim Ressler – “Healthspan Optimization with One DNA-Tailored Nutritional Supplement”Discover how precision nutrition is reshaping the supplement world, with insights into how genetics-based personalization can improve long-term health.- Kashif Khan – “Live to 120: Your Genetic Blueprint to Detoxing”Learn how your DNA can guide detox strategies for improved energy and resilience.Additional speakers include Dr. Lisa Piper, Dr. Cyntia Brown, Zoe Karli, Arabica Cunegin, Dr. Jin-Xiong She, Valérie Orsoni, Dr. Brandon Nwannunu, Dominika Laureto, Gabby Rosely, and Shah Haq, covering a wide range of topics across science, wellness, and human performance.Expo Hall and CommunityBeyond the talks, the conference features a hands-on expo hall where attendees can explore new health technologies, tools, and practices. From wearable devices to nutritional solutions, the expo showcases innovations at the intersection of science and lifestyle.Biohackers World is more than just an event, it's a growing community built around curiosity, shared learning, and real-life experimentation. Whether you're a health enthusiast or simply curious about what's next, you're invited to join the conversation and explore new ways to feel better, live longer, and think more clearly.Tickets and InfoThe Biohackers World Conference and Expo takes place July 26–27, 2025 at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile.For tickets, the full schedule, and additional information, visit https:// www.biohackers.world

Biohackers World 2025: This Is Not Just an Event — It’s a Movement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.