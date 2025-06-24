New Observational Study Invites Volunteers with Tremors to Explore Natural Wellness Strategies

Transforming complexity into clarity—Bioinsights makes Functional Medicine accessible to every provider.

Bioinsights study explores how ketones and nitric oxide may support tremor relief through a short, at-home observational wellness protocol.

We created this study to empower individuals with tremors to explore promising natural strategies and contribute to the growing field of functional health research” — Travis Bond

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bioinsights and JennyCo , in collaboration with Approved Medical Solutions, are launching a new observational study aimed at individuals living with symptoms commonly associated with Essential Tremor (ET). The fully remote, volunteer-led project explores whether participants notice any changes in their symptoms during a short, natural wellness protocol featuring nitric oxide and exogenous ketones—compounds known for their roles in circulation, brain function, and cellular energy support.Essential Tremor is one of the most prevalent movement conditions in the United States, affecting an estimated 10 million people. Symptoms, often involving hand or head tremors, can interfere with basic daily activities such as drinking, writing, or grooming. Despite its impact, many people with ET report limited options and mixed experiences with traditional pharmaceutical treatments.A New Approach to Wellness ResearchUnlike pharmaceutical trials, this study does not involve any investigational drugs and is not regulated by the FDA or Institutional Review Board (IRB). Instead, it is structured as a wellness-focused, participant-led observational project. Volunteers will be guided through a 4-day protocol that includes:• A secure digital intake process on the Bioinsights platform• A simple daily drawing task to help self-monitor motor skills• Use of nitric oxide and ketone supplements provided at no cost• Optional integration of wearable device data (e.g., Apple Watch)• Personalized educational content and check-ins based on functional medicine principlesAs a thank-you for participation and data sharing, volunteers will be rewarded through JennyCo’s $JCO Longevity Tokens™—a blockchain-based rewards system designed to let individuals retain ownership over their health data.Transforming the Research Model“This project is about empowering individuals to participate in discovery,” said Dr. Travis Bond, CEO and Founder of Bioinsights. “Through real-world self-reporting, we can learn from personal experiences and uncover potential patterns worth studying further—without claiming to treat, diagnose, or cure.”JennyCo’s CEO, Dr. Michael Nova, added, “We’re providing privacy-first tools that give people control over their data while making it possible to contribute to broader wellness insights in a responsible, ethical way.”All data collected will be anonymized and securely stored using JennyCo’s HIPAA-compliant blockchain infrastructure. The results will be aggregated and available for future research and health innovation.Open Enrollment Now LiveIndividuals experiencing tremor symptoms are invited to sign up and learn more at:About Bioinsights:Bioinsights is a healthcare innovation company that empowers patients and providers through personalized health data, supplement protocols, and collaborative care tools. With a mission to accelerate functional medicine research, Bioinsights builds technology that enables providers to assess, diagnose, and treat patients using science-backed, root-cause approaches. The company also facilitates decentralized studies, allowing everyday people to contribute to the growing body of knowledge around natural wellness strategies.This initiative reflects the companies’ shared commitment to responsible innovation, decentralized health participation, and the exploration of natural, non-pharmaceutical wellness approaches.About JennyCo:JennyCo is a pioneering health data company committed to helping individuals take control of their health information and actively participate in the emerging health data economy. As a co-sponsor of this observational study, JennyCo enables participants to contribute their anonymized wellness data in a secure, privacy-forward environment—while being rewarded for their involvement. Eligible participants who complete the study may receive incentives in the form of $JCO Longevity Tokens, JennyCo’s blockchain-based utility token that allows users to exchange value within the JennyCo ecosystem and support future health research initiatives. By aligning individual empowerment with scientific discovery, JennyCo is building a better, more equitable future for health data.Bioinsights / Media Contact:Travis Bond, MD, MBACEO and Foundertravis@bioinsights.com | +1 813-692-9310JennyCoMichael Nova, MDCEO and Foundermichael@jennyco.com | +1 858-342-2160Approved Medical SolutionsMaria WatsonFoundermaria@approvedmedicalsolutions.com | +1 775-720-0028

