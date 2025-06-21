Lisbon Fire Department Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New Facility, Marking a Milestone in Community Safety and Readiness

Lisbon Fire Department Members Lisbon Fire Department Uncoupling Ceremony

State-of-the-Art Facility Enhances Emergency Response and Firefighter Health Standards

LISBON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Town of Lisbon celebrated the grand opening of its new fire station with a symbolic “Un-Coupling Ceremony”—a fire service tradition that replaces the typical ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of a new firehouse. The event marked a major milestone in Lisbon’s commitment to emergency preparedness, firefighter safety, and long-term community investment.The project was born from strong local support and voter approval, with the goal of delivering a modern, resilient facility capable of meeting the town’s growing needs. Home to Lisbon Fire Department , Station 54, the new station features a spacious five-bay apparatus layout, allowing for faster deployment and future growth.Designed in full compliance with NFPA standards, the station reflects best practices in safety and function. A key highlight is the use of a Hot Zone/Cold Zone layout—also known as the “Clean and Dirty” side—which physically separates gear decontamination and apparatus bays from administrative and living areas. This design aligns with NFPA 1500 and NFPA 1581, significantly reducing cross-contamination and long-term health risks to firefighters.“As part of the project team, it was inspiring to see the town and designers prioritize firefighter safety through this clean/dirty zone layout,” said Antonietta Roy of Construction Advocacy Professionals “Features like these reflect a true commitment to health and wellness in the fire service.”The building also includes:Vehicle exhaust removal systems per NFPA 1901Decontamination showers and gear laundry areasEmergency backup power and fire alarm systems per NFPA 70 and 72Egress, signage, and lighting per NFPA 101 Life Safety CodeThese upgrades ensure the station will serve the town well into the future—safely and efficiently.“It’s rewarding to see Lisbon take such a proactive approach to protecting its residents and responders,” said Leonard Roy of Construction Advocacy Professionals.“Facilities like this don’t just appear—they are the result of thoughtful planning, community collaboration, and a clear vision.”For municipalities embarking on similar projects, Construction Advocacy Professionals offers tools and support to help simplify the capital planning process. Their Capital Project Toolkit provides downloadable checklists, guides, templates, and planning resources that walk public agencies through every phase of a successful construction project—from concept to closeout.“The Lisbon fire station is a great example of how clear goals, community support, and the right project structure can lead to meaningful results,” said Roy. “The Toolkit helps other towns replicate that success.”The new firehouse stands as a symbol of Lisbon’s readiness, resilience, and respect for those who serve. Today’s ceremony not only opened the station’s doors—it opened a new chapter in the town’s public safety legacy.Learn more about the Capital Project Toolkit at www.capitalprojecttoolkit.com Contact:Construction Advocacy Professionals

