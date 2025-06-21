Clarisco Solutions announces a 7-Day White Label Crypto Exchange Delivery Model

The CEO of Clarisco Solutions about the vision of the company. Launch your own crypto exchange in 7 days – custom and feature-rich. Build your own neo bank with real-time payments, multi-currency support, etc. Clarisco Solutions: Blockchain solutions for enterprises Develop Web3 games with AI, GameFi, NFTs, and blockchain integration.

Clarisco announces crypto exchange deployment in just 7 days with its new white label model and the neo-banking domain with blockchain and AI-powered solutions.

Every startup says they’re building the next unicorn. We just give them the legs to run and the horn to charge.” — Priyadharshini Suriyanarayanan(CEO)

MADURAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madurai, India— Clarisco Solutions Pvt Ltd, a global provider of blockchain development and AI-powered solutions, has introduced a new delivery model intended for efficient digital finance infrastructure.The company has officially launched its 7-Day White Label Crypto Exchange Delivery Model, which is a certified, secure, and fully customizable cryptocurrency trading platform that can be set up in just one week. The company has also begun providing neo-banking services, which are next-generation fintech solutions that utilize AI and a decentralized architecture, in addition to this launch.In the digital asset, AI, and Web3 sectors, Clarisco has for the past seven years been committed to the development of mission-critical platforms. The core team of Clarisco has over 12 years of experience in the development of crypto trading systems. The organization also developed entirely customized software solutions for businesses across a wide range of fields, such as fintech, healthcare, logistics, and enterprise-grade platforms.“We’re not just a service provider; we’re a transformation partner,” said Priyadharshini Suriyanarayanan, Founder & Director of Clarisco Solutions."With the 7-day exchange launch model and our expansion into neo-banking, we’re empowering founders, enterprises, and fintechs to build quick, scale smart, and own their digital future."1.Live in just seven days: A New Approach to Crypto Exchange DeploymentAt the heart of Clarisco’s announcement is its main product, a white-label crypto exchange platform that can be delivered and deployed within 7 days and customized too. This solution provides a turnkey trading infrastructure that supports both centralized and decentralized models (CEX & DEX) and is built on enterprise-grade architecture.Security-Certified CodebaseThe security of Clarisco's exchange code has been verified and approved by an external party to ensure that it adheres to international standards for the protection of data, the privacy of users, the security of smart contracts, and the integrity of transactions. This makes it one of the few options available on the market that provide both institutional-grade reliability and a rapid launch.Core FeaturesFully customizable UI/UXMulti-chain token supportLiquidity aggregation engineSpot, margin, and derivatives trading modulesKYC/AML compliance toolsAdmin dashboard with analyticsFiat gateway integrationCold/hot wallet managementMulti-language, multi-currency supportClarisco's clients can go live faster, attract users sooner, and generate revenue almost immediately with 7-day delivery, marking a significant milestone for both crypto startups and institutional players.2. Expanding into the Neo-Banking EcosystemClarisco's most recent strategic move is to enter the neo banking solutions sector, where it will offer digital banking products that employ blockchain technology.Cross-border transactions, real-time settlements, and a broad range of digital banking toolNeo banking is a new method to bank without branches, and it's spreading swiftly in regions like the UAE, India, and Southeast Asia, where both fintech use and regulatory innovation are on the rise. Clarisco aims to help both traditional banks and emerging fintechs launch digital banks faster while enhancing security, compliance, and user trust through AI-driven KYC/AML systems, data-driven insights, and seamless customer onboarding.Priyadharshini remarked, "Neo banking is the future of finance because who has time to stand in a queue when your coffee's already cold?"3. Full-Suite Blockchain ServicesIn addition to exchange development and neo banking infrastructure, Clarisco continues to offer end-to-end blockchain development services . These include:Tokenization platforms for real-world assets (RWA), gold, art, and real estateDeFi ecosystems with yield farming, staking, and liquidity poolsDAO creation and decentralized governance setupNFT marketplace development for digital art, collectibles, and in-game assetsWallet and escrow system developmentSmart contract audits and protocol engineeringClients in Web3 startups, fintech enterprises, real estate tokenization firms, and government-backed platforms use their blockchain offerings.4. AI That Powers Smarter FinanceClarisco is also known for making AI solutions, especially for healthcare, logistics, and fintech. The AI vertical includes:Intelligent chatbots and customer support automationFraud detection systems for transaction-level analysisPredictive analytics for trading, lending, and credit scoringAI-enhanced KYC systems using document scanning and facial recognitionMachine learning-powered risk models for insurance and financeThese solutions integrate directly with blockchain platforms or operate independently as part of a company’s AI transformation strategy.5. Innovation in Web3 Gaming, VR & 3D SystemsIncluding Bahubali, KGF, and 2.0, the entertainment team has collaborated on high-budget films. In the present day, Clarisco applies this expertise to Web3 gaming and the metaverse. Additionally, you may reach out to them to collaborate on your films.Developing the Web3 GameFi platformCreation of 3D assets and token integrationNFT-based in-game economiesVR/AR systems for film, tourism, and trainingThe integration of blockchain and entertainment is expected to propel Clarisco to prominence in the creator economy and immersive tech ecosystem.6. Hiring for both technical and non-technical positions: Talent-as-a-ServiceClarisco has established a Talent Solutions Division to address the global shortage of skilled workers and the increasing demand for projects. This division provides the following services:Contract-to-hire (C2H) modelsCommitted offshore development teamsPermanent staffing for both technical and non-technical positionsBlockchain, AI, fintech, and enterprise IT custom hiringThese services are used by businesses, ranging from early-stage ventures to enterprise organizations undergoing digital transformation.Future Roadmap: Innovation Beyond 2025Clarisco’s roadmap includes:AI Trading Bots with Sentiment Analysis: Utilize AI to monitor market sentiment and make automated buy/sell decisions based on behavior indicators.AI-Driven DeFi Interfaces: Use real-time analytics and predictive automation to make smarter, more user-friendly DeFi dashboards.Voice-Activated Crypto Trading — Let people trade without using their hands by using voice instructions. This will make the process faster and more natural.Tokenized Payroll Systems: Use stable coins and smart contracts to automate wage payments for teams all around the world.Profiles of Blockchain-Verified Talent: Store and validate developer credentials on-chain to speed up and make hiring more reliable.Quantum-Safe Wallets: Make wallets that are safe from future quantum computing attacks.About Clarisco Solutions Pvt LtdFounded in 2017, Clarisco Solutions is a technology company offering blockchain, AI, fintech, and Web3 development services. Headquartered in India. Clarisco Solutions has delivered over 200 successful projects. The company serves clients in over 70 countries (India, the USA, the UAE, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc.) with solutions that span cryptocurrency exchanges, blockchain infrastructure, cross-border payments, decentralized banking, DeFi ecosystems, tokenization platforms, AI automation, and immersive digital experiences. With an in-house team of 120+ developers, analysts, designers, and solution architects, Clarisco blends global standards with agile execution. Clarisco also provides global tech talent through its Talent Solutions division.“We’ve done the hard part—now we’re making it easy for others to build fast, secure, and future-ready.” Priyadharshini Suriyanarayanan, founder and director of Clarisco Solutions.Contact InformationClarisco Solutions Private LimitedVisit www.clarisco.com Email: Business@clarisco.comPhone: +91 9442430551 (India)Whatsapp: +91 94424 30551Telegram: @ClariscoSolutionsTeams: live:.cid.a0a438f91c1c9c5dMail: business@clarisco.com

