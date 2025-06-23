New Book Shatters the Silence Around Suicide, Grief, and Mental Health

Jen Hoye's debut book, "Thick Thighs, Tattoos & Breaking Taboos"

Jen Hoye’s debut book, Thick Thighs, Tattoos & Breaking Taboos, gives a voice to sibling loss and healing after suicide.

TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health advocate and writer Jen Hoye has launched her debut book, "Thick Thighs, Tattoos & Breaking Taboos," a fierce and unfiltered memoir about surviving sibling suicide loss, navigating grief, and finding healing through advocacy, running, and radical honesty.

Hoye lost her brother Teddy to suicide in May 2017, an experience that shattered her world. Following several years of what she calls “non-grieving,” Hoye felt compelled to shine a light on the things people often keep silent. She founded Healing Miles in 2020, a suicide loss remembrance program, through which she has honored hundreds of men, women, and children from around the globe.

Now, through personal essays, morning reflections, and stories that are heartbreaking and humorous, she takes readers on a literary journey through trauma, self-compassion, and the messy middle of staying alive even when everything else seems dark.

“This isn’t just a grief memoir,” Hoye says. “It’s about showing up for yourself when everything hurts. It’s not just my story. My hope is that it is a mirror for anyone navigating loss, mental health struggles, or the fight to keep going.”

The self-published book is available on Amazon and will be celebrated at a launch event on July 11, 2025, at Talisa’s Wine Bar in Taunton, Massachusetts. Hoye intentionally timed both the book’s release and the celebration to honor what would have been her brother Teddy’s 50th birthday, July 10.

"Jen Hoye tells it exactly like it is—with humor, heartbreak, and unflinching honesty," says Caro Brookings, suicide bereavement coach and author of ‘Hope: Rewiring Your Brain After Suicide Loss.' "This book made me feel seen and heard in ways I didn’t expect ... It’s not a self-help book, and it still helps, through raw truth, beautifully told stories, and the powerful reminder that we’re not alone. Jen’s voice is fierce, funny, deeply personal, and refreshingly unapologetic. This isn’t just a book about grief—it’s a rally cry for advocacy, connection, and breaking the silence around suicide loss."

Hoye hopes her story will resonate with others who’ve experienced loss (and, not just suicide loss), battled mental illness, or felt unseen in their grief—especially siblings, a group often left out of the bereavement conversation.

“Talking about suicide loss won’t bring Teddy back,” she says. “But it might keep someone else here.”

Book Title: Thick Thighs, Tattoos & Breaking Taboos

Author: Jen Hoye

Available: Now on Amazon

Media Contact: healingmiles41@gmail.com or (508) 728-5248

Website: www.jenniferhoye.com/book

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.