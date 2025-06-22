Hampshire Hard Floor Care Expands Expert Restoration Services for Heritage & Country Homes Across Hampshire

Country Home Limestone Restoration Barn Conversion Quarry Tile Restoration Travertine Floor Restoration

Our floor restoration services in Hampshire UK are about more than cleaning. They reflect the craftsmanship, technical skill, and the use stone-safe products that preserve both appearance & integrity” — Richard Lee-Costello

WINCHESTER, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hampshire Hard Floor Care, a leading name in hard floor restoration, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialist stone and tile floor cleaning, restoration, and sealing services across heritage and country properties throughout Hampshire. With a refined focus on traditional and natural flooring materials, the expanded offering includes an even wider range of advanced treatments tailored specifically for slate, limestone, travertine, Yorkstone, sandstone flags, Victorian quarry tiles, and handmade terracotta flooring.This announcement marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to combine expert craftsmanship with conservation-led care—preserving Hampshire’s most treasured floors while offering property owners a reliable, family-run alternative to impersonal or generalist services.Designed for Hampshire's Heritage HomesHampshire Hard Floor Care has built its reputation working in period properties, country cottages, farmhouses, barn conversions, and listed buildings where floor surfaces are often as historic as the walls that surround them. These projects require a delicate balance between restoration and preservation.Unlike modern floors, traditional stone and tile floors are usually laid on lime-based mortars or even bare earth and lack a damp-proof membrane. This makes them susceptible to long-term damage if cleaned or sealed with the wrong chemicals or finishes. Understanding this, Hampshire Hard Floor Care uses breathable, pH-neutral products and mechanical cleaning methods that lift dirt and grime without compromising the material’s natural structure.“We understand the irreplaceable charm and value of heritage homes,” said Richard, owner of Hampshire Hard Floor Care.“Our expanded services are about more than cleaning. They reflect a commitment to craftsmanship, technical skill, and the use of breathable, stone-safe products that preserve both appearance and integrity.”Expert Restoration Services Now Available:The following services are available immediately for residential and commercial clients across Hampshire: Slate Floor Cleaning in Chichester – Professionally cleaned, colour-enhanced, and sealed to a natural matt or satin finish, improving both protection and appearance. Limestone & Travertine Restoration in Winchester – Honed and polished to remove surface wear, etching, and stains, then sealed to resist future damage while enhancing natural colour.• Yorkstone & Sandstone Flags – Deep cleaned and, where required, mechanically re-honed to remove grime and minor surface imperfections, followed by breathable sealing.• Victorian Quarry Tiles – Carefully cleaned, regrouted where needed, and sealed with traditional breathable finishes appropriate for listed properties. Terracotta & Handmade Tiles in Lymington – Sympathetically cleaned using non-aggressive solutions, with protective sealing options that maintain rustic texture and colour variation.Each floor is assessed on a case-by-case basis, with restoration tailored to the specific material, age, and environment. Whether in a Georgian townhouse, a rural barn conversion, or a country estate outbuilding, the goal is always the same: to bring floors back to life with respect, skill, and long-term performance in mind.Family-Run, Personalised, and Fully InsuredUnlike large national franchises or companies who subcontract restoration work, Hampshire Hard Floor Care is a family-run business. All work is completed by Richard and Michelle, the husband-and-wife team who own and operate the business.With years of experience, industry-recognised training, and a hands-on approach, they deliver the kind of one-to-one service and attention to detail that is often missing in today’s fast-paced service sector.“Every floor has a story,” added Michelle. “We treat each project as if it were our own home—because preserving a floor is preserving a piece of Hampshire’s heritage.”Now Booking Across HampshireThe newly expanded services are available across the entire county, including:• Winchester• Southampton• Petersfield• Alton• Fareham• Andover• Basingstoke• Romsey• Lymington• Gosport• Stockbridge• Bishop’s Waltham• New Alresford• Hook• And surrounding villages and conservation areasAppointments are available now, with free site assessments and competitive, transparent pricing offered for all restoration work. Quotes are bespoke and based on surface type, floor condition, and size.

