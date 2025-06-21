Evfarmer Announces Approval of MSB License by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)

Evfarmer MSB License Evfarmer successfully registered a branch in the United States

CO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evfarmer Capital Limited, a global company specializing in agricultural financial technology, has officially announced its successful registration in the United States and the receipt of a Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), an agency under the U.S. Department of the Treasury.At the same time, Evfarmer plans to use the U.S. market as a strategic hub for expanding its business throughout the Americas.Obtaining the MSB license marks a significant step forward in Evfarmer’s efforts to build a globally compliant financial operation and lays a strong foundation for its ongoing international development."Securing the U.S. MSB license is a major milestone in Evfarmer's global growth strategy," said a company spokesperson."It reinforces our legitimacy in cross-border financial services and demonstrates our firm commitment to compliance, security, and long-term sustainability."Evfarmer is dedicated to empowering global agricultural development through innovation in both finance and technology. The company offers cutting-edge financial services to agricultural enterprises around the world.Its expansion into the U.S. market signifies not only a new phase of internationalization, but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to operating with transparency and in full regulatory compliance globally.According to its strategic roadmap, Evfarmer will continue accelerating its global expansion. The next phase will focus on entering key markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe, with plans to establish local branches in multiple countries to help build a global digital agricultural ecosystem.With the MSB license now in place, Evfarmer is officially a registered and compliant financial service provider under FinCEN regulations. The company has implemented the following compliance frameworks:·Robust Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies·Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures·Internal risk control and reporting systems·Compliance audits for third-party agricultural partnersAbout Evfarmer Capital LimitedEvfarmer Capital Limited is a global leader in agricultural financial technology, dedicated to connecting agricultural supporters with real-world farming projects. The company is building a secure, efficient, and transparent agri-financial ecosystem that empowers both users and agricultural enterprises.Evfarmer’s headquarters is located at:20 Fenchurch St, London, United Kingdom, EC3M 3BYIts official U.S. branch is located at:5445 DTC Parkway, Greenwood Village, CO 80111, United States

