Tumor Profiling Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Tumor Profiling Market?

The tumor profiling global market confirms the accelerated growth of the tumor profiling market over recent years. By 2025, the market size is expected to reach $11.21 billion, coming up from $10.16 billion in 2024, an impressive 10.3% compound annual growth rate CAGR. This growth is attributed to increasing cancer cases prevalence, the rising demand for personalized medicine, enhanced healthcare expenditures, broader adoption of companion diagnostics, and an increase in awareness about early cancer detection.

What Is The Projected Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global Tumor Profiling Market?

In the foreseeable future, the tumor profiling market size is poised to witness rapid escalation. By 2029, its expected growth will reach a staggering $16.48 billion, marking a 10.1% CAGR. This forecasted period's growth crux lies in the adoption of liquid biopsy techniques, increased investment in cancer research and development, the growing aging population, expanding implementation of targeted therapies, and a rise in the number of cancer research collaborations.

Simultaneously, a paradigm shift towards companion diagnostics, a significant rise in multi-gene testing, technological advancements in next-generation sequencing, the integration of artificial intelligence AI in cancer diagnostics, and advancements in tumor profiling technologies are anticipated to emerge as the major trends over this forecast period.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Tumor Profiling Market?

Another solid growth driver of the tumor profiling market is the rising demand for personalized medicine. This approach tailors healthcare treatments to patient-specific characteristics. Encouraged by the promise of more precise therapies delivering better outcomes and fewer side effects, patients increasingly seek personalized medicine. Tumor profiling is vital in this endeavor, identifying specific genetic mutations and biomarkers within a patient's tumor, enabling targeted treatments, and reducing potential side effects.

In fact, personalized medicines accounted for over one-third of all new drug approvals in 2023. This marked the fourth consecutive year of this trend. Therefore, the growing demand for personalized medicine is a key factor propelling the growth in the tumor profiling market.

Which Key Industry Players Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Tumor Profiling Market?

Few key industry players operating within the tumor profiling market scope include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Sysmex Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Exact Sciences Corporation, Guardant Health Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Tumor Profiling Market?

These companies are heavily invested in creating cutting-edge solutions. An emerging trend among them is the development of AI-powered diagnostic solutions, aimed at advancing accuracy and efficiency in cancer treatment.

AI is used to analyze complex genomic, proteomic, and clinical data, enabling quicker diagnoses, personalized treatment strategies, and better disease progression monitoring. For instance, UK-based AI specialist company, Panakeia Technologies LTD, launched an AI-driven software solution, the PANProfiler Colon, in January 2025. This software is designed to profile key molecular biomarkers from stained images of colon cancer tissue samples, allowing for the rapid and accurate molecular profiling of tumors.

How Is The Global Tumor Profiling Market Segmented?

The profiling market is divided into various sectors and sub-segments.

By Technique:

- Genomics

- Proteomics

- Epigenetics

- Metabolomics

By Technology:

- Sequencing Techniques

- Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction qPCR

- Immunohistochemistry

- In-Situ Hybridization ISH

- Microarray

By Application:

- Personalized Cancer Medicine

- Oncological Diagnostics

- Research

Subsegments:

- Genomics: Next-Generation Sequencing NGS, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR, Microarrays, Sanger Sequencing

- Proteomics: Mass Spectrometry MS, Protein Microarrays, Immunohistochemistry IHC, Western Blotting

- Epigenetics: DNA Methylation Analysis, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation Sequencing ChIP-seq, Histone Modification Profiling, Non-Coding RNA Analysis

- Metabolomics: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance NMR Spectroscopy, Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry GC-MS, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry LC-MS, Capillary Electrophoresis-Mass Spectrometry CE-MS

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Tumor Profiling Market?

North America stood as the largest region for the tumor profiling market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted as the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

