When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 20, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 20, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description SE Grocers Company Name: Undeclared milk allergen Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dark chocolate nonpareils

Company Announcement

International Foodsource, LLC of Randolph NJ is recalling 10 oz packages of Southeastern Grocers Dark Chocolate Nonpareils, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Dark Chocolate Nonpareils was distributed by C&S Wholesale Grocers (Southeastern Grocers), it reached consumers through retail stores in Florida (Miami, Baldwin, Plant City) and Hammond Louisiana.

Product comes in 10 oz clear bags labeled as SE Grocers Dark Chocolate Nonpareils on the front label and marked with lot numbers 242645, 238466, 235643, 237319, 241581, 239202 on the back label above the barcode on the bottom right.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

On 6/16/2025 we were informed by our supplier Weaver Nut Company of Lebanon PA that they are voluntarily recalling their Nonpareil, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (Christmas Seeds) due to the product possibly containing milk which was not listed in ingredients or as an allergen.

This recall was initiated due to the manufacturer recalling the product. At this time we have not yet received the root cause or corrective action from our supplier.

Consumers who have purchased bags of 10 oz Dark Chocolate Nonpareils from SE Grocers may return to the store where it was purchased. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 973-361-7044, Monday – Friday , 8am – 5pm EST or via email at customerservice@intlfoodsource.com.