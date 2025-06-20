ENR Ranking Member Heinrich Releases State-Specific Data on Economic Impact of Republicans’ “Big, Beautiful Betrayal” on Republican-Led States

Republicans’ reconciliation bill will kill 840,000 jobs by 2030, raise energy costs on American households by $110 as soon as next year

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member on the U.S. Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released a report that outlines the economic impact of Republicans’ "Big, Beautiful Betrayal” on a number of Republican-led states, including Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Republicans’ reconciliation bill sunsets critical tax incentives and programs for the energy sector that have helped create hundreds of thousands of jobs and lowered energy costs for hardworking families.

“Clean energy investments were creating hundreds of thousands of high-quality careers that people could build their families around, lowering energy costs, and generating an American manufacturing renaissance. Rather than build on our progress, Republicans are working to kill the very programs that are helping Americans get ahead. Their attacks are creating chaos for businesses, threatening jobs, and slowing the progress Americans are seeing in their communities,” said Ranking Member Heinrich.

Heinrich continued, “Let’s be clear: Republicans are willing to throw their own constituents under the bus just to pad the pockets of billionaire friends and donors. We cannot afford to let them succeed. If you care about lower energy bills, good jobs, and a better future, now is the time to speak up. Make your voice heard. Call your elected officials. Let them know what’s at stake for you if President Trump and Congressional Republicans get their way.”

Read the report HERE

