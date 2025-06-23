Premio Adds New Standalone IP65-Rated Industrial Monitors to Its All-in-One (AIO) Touchscreen Computer Product Line

AIO-200-MX: Rugged IP65 industrial touchscreen monitor for seamless HMI integration.

The AIO-200-MX Series delivers industrial-grade durability and flexible display options for HMI applications at competitive prices.



LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge computing and industrial display solutions, officially announces the availability of the AIO-200-MX Series, a lineup of industrial-grade touchscreen monitors engineered for durability and seamless integration into HMI applications. The AIO-200-MX offers flexible display solutions in multiple screen sizes targeted for industrial and commercial HMI applications that require touchscreen monitors for their infrastructure integration.

AIO-200-MX Key Features:

- 10.1”, 15.6”, and 21.5” screen sizes

- IP65-rated front panel for dust and water protection

- Anti-glare, 10-point PCAP touchscreen for precise multi-touch control

- Scratch-resistant with 7H hardness and IK07 impact protection

- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports for streamlined connectivity

- Wide operating temperature: -10°C to 50°C

- Certified for industrial safety: CE, FCC, CB, UL, UKCA, IC

Following the release of the AIO-200-ASL-3L Series touchscreen computers, Premio now offers the same industrial-grade display technology in a standalone monitor format with the AIO-200-MX Series. Available in three screen sizes: 10.1”, 15.6”, and 21.5”, the AIO-200-MX touch monitors feature rugged construction with an IP65-rated front panel, an anti-glare touchscreen, and UL-certified safety and reliability for industrial use cases. By adding a touch monitor only model to the portfolio, the AIO-200-MX provides greater flexibility to connect to external systems while maintaining dependable touch display performance at a more competitive price.

“Flexibility and scale are key requirements for Industry 4.0 HMI integrators leveraging automation,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio. “The AIO-200-MX touch monitor now allows customers to pair rugged, high-performance displays with powerful Premio edge AI computers to enable smarter integration in automation, kiosks, and harsh industrial control environments.”

Built for Industrial Versatility

The AIO-200-MX is designed to support a wide range of industrial and commercial HMI applications that require durable touchscreen performance and reliable operation. Whether integrated into control panels, installed in semi-outdoor kiosks, or deployed in automation and transit systems, these monitors are built for long-term use, with models rated up to 50,000 hours MTBF. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB ports provide flexible connectivity with external computing systems. Featuring an IP65-rated front panel, anti-glare coating, and 7H/IK07 surface hardness, the AIO-200-MX is well-equipped for demanding industrial deployments that need a tough and reliable touchscreen monitor. With the addition of the AIO-200-MX, Premio expands its All-in-One (AIO) Series by offering both integrated and standalone display options and provides greater flexibility for industrial HMI deployments. To learn more about Premio’s AIO-200-MX Series, contact our edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

