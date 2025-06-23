Kimile Pendleton's book 'Reframing Your Life A Guide To Becoming Invincible' helping people nationwide

Kimile Pendleton's book "Reframing Your Life A GuideTo Becoming Invincible/& Pod"Heal with Kimile"

My Book is a liberating guide for anyone who feels trapped by life circumstances, bad breaks, unproductive relationships, difficult family matrices, or their own traumatic past."” — Kimile Pendelton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimile Pendleton is helping so many people, couples with her podcast "Heal with Kimile," Kimile says " The podcast is where healing meets intuition and purpose.Kimile is a seasoned Professional Intuitive Counselor for over 30 years guiding individuals, couples, and families toward emotional resolution and purposeful living.Kimile's weekly podcast "Heal with Kimile" takes the viewers / listeners on a transformative journey as she delves into the heart of emotionally charged and complex cases, unveiling the profound insights that lie within. Known for her unique ability to connect with the Divine, She shares stories, trauma clearing techniques, and wisdom that can help people break free from past burdens, reframe your story, and design a life aligned with a true purpose. she invites everyone to come on the adventure with her, unraveling the threads of your past to create a tapestry of purpose and fulfillment.Kimile's book "Reframing Your Life - A Guide To Becoming Invincible" Sold on Amazon and Kindle is a book that helps people, families, couples,Re-Frame their Life.Kimile Say's the book is a " Guide to Becoming Invincible, a liberating guide for anyone who feels trapped by life circumstances, bad breaks, unproductive relationships, difficult family matrices, or their own traumatic past."Reframing Your Life is In easy-to-read and case-study-filled chapters, Kimile explains her method of transforming relationships and healing life wounds. She explains how many of us inherited or created certain templates for interpreting and living life, recognizing and changing these frames will foster immediate and dramatic positive change. From traumatic relationships to difficult siblings, from sexual issues, to addictions, and from impossible bosses to the challenges of marriage and divorce. Re-Framing Your Life -a Guide to Becoming Invincible is a must have resource to free yourself from the past that traps you.Follow Kimile on social media :YouTube@HealwithkimilePandoraSpotifyI Heart RadioApple PodcastPodbeanPocketcasts

