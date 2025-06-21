Video highlights how Medicaid cuts could impact nursing, other health care jobs

A new video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care” features insight from Leah Blackwell, R.N., vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center. Blackwell explains why the loss of Medicaid funding could impact the ability to recruit and retain nurses and other important health care jobs. WATCH NOW

