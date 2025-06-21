Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,319 in the last 365 days.

Video highlights how Medicaid cuts could impact nursing, other health care jobs

A new video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care” features insight from Leah Blackwell, R.N., vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center. Blackwell explains why the loss of Medicaid funding could impact the ability to recruit and retain nurses and other important health care jobs. WATCH NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Video highlights how Medicaid cuts could impact nursing, other health care jobs

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more