Reimagine Visitor Check-Ins with Castatus Visitor Manager: Outlook Integration, AD Sync, and Crisis-Ready Communication

Part of the Castatus Cloud Ecosystem — A Smarter, Safer Way to Manage Workplace Visitors

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castatus is proud to unveil its next-generation Visitor Manager solution, a key part of the Castatus Cloud platform. Designed for the modern workplace, this powerful system brings together Outlook calendar integration, Active Directory sync, and seamless pre-registration workflows—all to streamline how employees host and welcome guests.With the new Castatus Outlook Add-In, employees can schedule meetings as usual in Outlook and, with just a few clicks, automatically:• Send pre-registration emails to visitors to capture required documents, photos, and signatures ahead of their visit, and• Ensure that every visitor is already recognized and approved when they arrive at your facility.The result? A faster, more secure, and more professional check-in experience—without disrupting your team's existing workflows. Beyond day-to-day convenience, Visitor Manager also integrates with Castatus Crisis Manager, ensuring that your emergency communication plan extends to guests, too. If an incident occurs and staff are alerted via Castatus Crisis Manager, checked-in visitors are automatically notified as well, helping keep everyone informed, safe, and accounted for.“With Visitor Manager, our mission is to unify workplace safety and productivity,” said Paul Jaramillo, CEO at Castatus. “That means not just managing who enters your building—but protecting and communicating with them, too. By integrating Visitor Manager with Crisis Manager, we’re closing a critical gap in the marketplace.”Additional features include:• Live visitor dashboard showing current and expected visitors for the day• Full compliance tracking with signed agreements, forms, and more• Powerful self-service check‑in allows visitors to register via a tablet kiosk (iOS / Android) or their mobile device using QR code for touchless check‑in• Automatic staff notifications via text, email, mobile push, or desktop upon visitor arrival• Two‑way communication during emergencies enables visitors to reply to critical alerts, sharing their safety status back to the organization• Visitor photo capture provides optional selfie capture during check‑in to aid identification and include the photo in staff notifications• Detailed visit reporting tracks and reports visits by station or facilityWhether you're in corporate, financial, healthcare, education, or government, Castatus Visitor Manager is built to help your organization maintain a secure, efficient, and accountable visitor experience—before, during, and even in the event of an emergency. Learn more at https://castatus.com/visitormanager or contact us at info@castatus.com to schedule a live demo and see how your workplace can benefit from the full Castatus Cloud ecosystem.About CastatusCastatus delivers cloud-first workplace technologies that connect safety, operations, and communication in one unified platform. Castatus Cloud mass notification and crisis management system delivers urgent messages across multiple channels, enabling two-way communication during emergencies. Beyond crisis response, Castatus enhances workplace productivity with tools for opening/closing all-clear procedures, visitor management, and organized mailroom operations. By streamlining both emergency and daily communications, Castatus helps businesses stay informed, connected, and prepared. Learn more at https://castatus.com

Castatus Cloud Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.