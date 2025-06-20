Travel Advisory: Lanes Narrowed on Brief Span of I-95 in Providence

RHODE ISLAND, June 20 - As part of the I-95 15 Bridges Project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will need to narrow lanes on a short part of I-95 north and southbound in Providence starting Friday, June 27, 2025.

The lanes between approximately 1,500 feet north of the Elmwood Avenue exit (33B) and the existing work zone at the Elmwood Avenue Bridge both north and south will be reduced to 11 feet and shifted slightly to the left. There will no reduction in the number of lanes and no exit closures for this operation.

The new configuration will be in place until at least the end of the year. Travelers are asked to slow down until they get used to the new pattern.

As part of this work, Melrose Street at Cadillac Drive in Providence will be closed starting June 23 for about six weeks.

The I-95 15 Bridges design-build project is the largest ever undertaken by the RIDOT and will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair, but nearing poor, condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick – a critical corridor which carries 185,000 vehicles daily.