Boil Water Notice Issued for HICKORY RIDGE CAMPGROUND Public Water System

RHODE ISLAND, June 20 - The HICKORY RIDGE CAMPGROUND Public Water System in Coventry, RI is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in the water system. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.

Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/ (see link below).

HICKORY RIDGE CAMPGROUND Public Water System collected a sample in the water system on June 17, 2025 that was E. coli present, which was confirmed by additional samples collected June 19, 2025. A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Kristin LaCroix 401-569-7655.