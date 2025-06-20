Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, June 20 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that five lots of Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup are being recalled.

Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup is packaged in a 4 FL OZ (118 mL) amber bottle and is sold in an outer carton with the Lot Code appearing both on the bottle label and on the bottom of the carton. All the recalled products have the Item UPC code 7-56184-10737-9. The following five specific lots are being recalled:

- Lot number: 0039, Expiration date: 11/2025 - Lot number: 0545, Expiration date: 01/2026 - Lot number: 0640, Expiration date: 02/2026 - Lot number: 0450, Expiration date: 05/2026 - Lot number: 1198, Expiration date: 12/2026

These products are being recalled because of the presence of Bacillus cereus and loss of shelf-stability. Bacillus cereus (B. cereus) can cause two types of food-borne illnesses. One type is characterized by nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps that can start 1 to 6 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food. The second type can cause stomach cramps and diarrhea that can start 8 to 16 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food. Diarrhea may be a small volume or profuse and watery.

This recall does not include any other Little Remedies products. Consumers who have the recalled product should stop using it immediately and should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to the use of this product.

No serious adverse events have been reported to date.

The affected lots were distributed nationwide in the United States through retailers and online from 12/14/2022 through 06/04/2025.