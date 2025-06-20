JTN Group Releases New Executive Brief Detailing a Decade of Upheaval in the B2B Buyer Journey

JTN Logo Square

JTN Group today announced the publication of Executive Brief "The Evolution of the B2B Buyer Journey: Strategic Implications of a Decade of Change"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JTN Group today announced the publication of a groundbreaking Executive Brief, “The Evolution of the B2B Buyer Journey: Strategic Implications of a Decade of Change (2015–2025).” Drawing on more than two dozen academic studies, analyst reports, and proprietary data sets, the executive brief charts changes in the B2B buyer journey manifest in digital self‑service, expanded buying committees, and privacy regulations have permanently shifted the balance of power from sellers to buyers.

The Executive Brief is available for download at https://jtn.group/articles/changes-in-the-b2b-buyer-journey.

Key Findings

-- Buyer‑Controlled Journey: B2B customers now perform 70 percent of their research before engaging sales and devote only 17 percent of total buying time to supplier conversations.

-- Committee Complexity: Average buying teams have grown from 5–7 stakeholders in 2015 to 10–11 today, stretching sales cycles to roughly 11 months.

-- Rise of RevOps: Organizations that unify marketing, sales, and customer success under a Revenue Operations model grow 36 percent faster and achieve 28 percent higher profitability than siloed peers.

-- Data & Privacy Reset: With third‑party cookies disappearing, leading firms are pivoting to first‑party data, intent‑signal orchestration, and buyer‑enablement content to fuel account‑based marketing at scale.

-- Flywheel Metrics: Net‑revenue retention, pipeline velocity, and product‑adoption rates now out‑predict revenue more reliably than traditional MQL volume.

What Readers Will Gain

-- A concise overview of how digital disruption, AI tooling, and regulatory change have dismantled the linear funnel.

-- Five deep‑dive analyses on journey shifts, consensus dynamics, technology impacts, post‑sale growth, and 2025+ imperatives.

-- Actionable frameworks - including the “Land–Adopt–Expand–Renew–Advocate” growth rings and a B2B Tech‑Stack Constellation - ready for executive presentations.

-- Checklists for CEOs, CROs, CMOs, and revenue‑operations leaders to realign strategy, metrics, and technology stacks around the buyer‑controlled flywheel.

About JTN Group

JTN is a marketing, sales and training consultancy with office locations in New York and London. JTN's services support growth in organizations large and small: Revenue Growth; Margin Growth; and Personal Growth. Leveraging decades of marketing, sales, management, consulting and L&D expertise, the JTN team works with clients worldwide to make organizations bigger and teams better.

