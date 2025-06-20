New Book Leading By Example During a Crisis Spotlights Healthcare Leadership in Unprecedented Times

SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A compelling new title, Leading by Example During a Crisis by Erin Coakley, offers a timely exploration into what it means to lead with integrity, empathy, and resilience during times of immense uncertainty.Drawing on her experience as a physician and healthcare leader during the COVID-19 pandemic, Erin Coakley delivers a deeply reflective yet practical look at leadership when it matters most. The book outlines how leading by example—through transparency, ethical decision-making, and team stewardship—can inspire trust and drive results in the most challenging environments.Through chapters such as Navigating Crisis, Contextual Leadership, and The Power of Stewardship, Erin provides readers with first-hand accounts, thoughtful analysis, and actionable strategies for rising to the occasion. Whether managing resource shortages, making high-stakes decisions, or supporting team mental health, her perspective emphasizes that strong leadership isn’t just about policy—it’s about presence.Written for healthcare professionals, organizational leaders, and educators, this book resonates far beyond the hospital walls. Its insights are relevant to anyone seeking to lead with purpose through adversity. Erin Coakley’s message is clear: leadership in crisis is not defined by position, but by example.Leading by Example During a Crisis by Erin Coakley will be available in print and digital formats at leading online bookstores.

