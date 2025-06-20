Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,331 in the last 365 days.

As [U.S.] Supreme Court rules on trans youth, CA aims to expand ‘sanctuary’ protections

In a 6-3 decision, the court sided with the state of Tennessee over a 2023 law prohibiting doctors from prescribing treatments such as hormone therapy, medications to delay puberty or surgery to patients under 18, even with parental consent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

As [U.S.] Supreme Court rules on trans youth, CA aims to expand ‘sanctuary’ protections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more