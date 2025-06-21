Manifest Prosthetics and Orthotics Honored as 2025 Emerging Business of the Year by South Tampa Chamber of Commerce

The Manifest Prosthetics and Orthotics team accepting the 2025 Emerging Business of the Year Award.

Veteran- and Hispanic woman-owned clinic recognized for innovation, growth, and impact in patient-centered prosthetic care.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manifest Prosthetics and Orthotics, a South Tampa-based prosthetic, orthotic, and bionic clinic, has been recognized as the 2025 Emerging Business of the Year by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce. The award highlights Manifest’s rapid growth, commitment to technological innovation, and impactful service to the Tampa Bay community.Founded by CEO Paula Gomez and COO Gordon Maniere, Manifest is proudly Hispanic woman- and veteran-owned. The clinic specializes in custom prosthetic and orthotic solutions, blending cutting-edge technologies like 3D scanning, AI-based modeling, and myoelectric systems with a deeply compassionate, patient-focused approach to care.“This award is not just about business success,” said Gordon Maniere, CP, LP, and U.S. Air Force OIF/OEF combat veteran. “It’s a reflection of the trust our patients place in us, the dedication of our team, and our shared mission to restore freedom and mobility for every individual we serve.”Since opening its doors, Manifest has grown from a startup concept to Tampa Bay’s fastest-growing prosthetics provider. The clinic’s success is rooted in its commitment to clinical excellence, modernized workflows, and authentic community engagement. Beyond its advanced care offerings, Manifest is known for its hands-on involvement with underserved populations, particularly veterans, amputees without insurance, and individuals affected by limb loss due to trauma or chronic illness.The leadership team’s unique background fuels the company’s mission. Paula Gomez brings decades of experience in prosthetics, rooted in a multigenerational family practice in Bogotá, Colombia. Gordon Maniere, who crafted his first prosthetic limb as a teenager while working as an understudy to his father Robert Maniere who is a below-knee amputee, prosthetist, and successful business owner himself. Gordon draws from his personal and military experiences to shape the company’s operations and innovation strategy.“Winning this award is a testament to the power of purpose-driven healthcare,” said Gomez. “We are building more than devices — we are building confidence, independence, and dignity. That’s what makes this work so meaningful.”Manifest also partners with local nonprofits, including the Peg Leg Pirate Krewe , to provide prosthetic care to patients who would otherwise go without. The clinic frequently donates devices to individuals in need and is an advocate for legislation and programs that expand mobility access in Florida and beyond.As the recipient of the South Tampa Chamber’s Emerging Business of the Year Award, Manifest joins a distinguished group of companies recognized for outstanding leadership, community involvement, and business excellence.“This is only the beginning,” said Maniere. “Our growth is fueled by our patients’ progress. We’re grateful for this recognition and excited to grow our impact throughout our community.”For more information, media interviews, or to request clinic visuals, contact:

