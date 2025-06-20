2025 North Dakota Governor School Visits Court

After visiting with Governor Kelly Armstrong and attending lunch at the governor's residence, students attending the 2025 North Dakota Governor School at UND stopped at the Supreme Court to learn about the many different roles within the court and careers offered by the state court system. Among the variety of speakers addressing the students were Justice Douglas Bahr (pictured below), Clerk of the Supreme Court Petra Hulm, Law Librarian Catherine Palsgraaf, and Manager of Specilialized Dockets Jess Throlson. Students learned about judges and justices, specialty courts, juvenile court officers, and clerks of court and the roles that the positions play in carrying out the court's mission. Students also learned the educational requirements needed for a number of positions withing the court system.

Above, Justice Douglas Bahr answers a question from one of the student attendees.

Justice Bahr explains the impact of judicial safety on judges in and out of the courtroom.