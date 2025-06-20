Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Announces Communications Director Jennifer Green

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced her appointment of Jennifer Green as communications director. Green has an MA in Professional Communications from Clemson University and brings over 20 years of communications experience to the position. 

“I am excited to welcome Jen to our team as communications director,” said Attorney General Bird. “She is committed to understanding and serving the public and will be an asset in our mission of defending Iowans’ rights, serving crime victims, and defending the rule of law.”  

About Jennifer Green 

Jen Green is Communications Director in the Office of Attorney General Brenna Bird. She joined from serving as communications director for Governor Kim Reynolds. Before that, she spent over two decades in local and national radio. She can be reached at jen.green@ag.iowa.gov.

