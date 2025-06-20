UNITAR and Greycells in Geneva Partner to Bridge Generations and Foster Global Knowledge-Sharing

16 June 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – On 29 May 2025, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and Greycells, the association of former international civil servants for knowledge-sharing based in Geneva, have signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on intergenerational dialogue, capacity-building and knowledge exchange in support of sustainable development.

This MoU sets the stage for impactful cooperation between UNITAR and Greycells in areas such as leadership development, vocational training, and innovation. Greycells brings its unique experience and the expertise of retired UN professionals to support UNITAR’s mission of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals through training and research.

The partnership will support:

Development of an expert pool to contribute to UNITAR’s Prosperity Alliance initiative through advisory roles and research

Capacity-building workshops and study visits for youth, civil servants and professionals in sustainable development, governance and innovation

Intergenerational dialogues and public forums co-hosted by UNITAR and Greycells

Joint research initiatives and policy papers on economic reform, education and inclusion

Outreach and engagement across Geneva’s local and international communities, including support to students and young professionals

This MoU affirms both organizations’ commitment to inclusive learning and social progress and reinforces Geneva’s role as a hub for international collaboration and civic innovation.