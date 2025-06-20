Streams of Change: Water Scarcity Solutions – Managing Drought Risks (Online Event)

Dr Indrajit Pal explored the intersection of climate hazards, water scarcity, and internal displacement in Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Indonesia. He highlighted how climate-induced hazards, especially droughts and floods, are displacing millions of people annually, with Indonesia among the most severely affected.

Through qualitative and quantitative research involving household surveys and stakeholder interviews, his team identified key environmental and socio-economic drivers, such as livelihood insecurity, agricultural disruption, and lack of water access, that force communities to migrate.

He emphasised that climate change is not only exacerbating existing vulnerabilities but also altering land use, disrupting food systems, and making adaptation increasingly difficult or ineffective. Dr Pal introduced a new initiative led by IOM, AIT, and the University of the Philippines Resilience Institute to develop a Risk Index for Climate Displacement (RICD), aimed at mapping climate risk drivers and generating granular data for policy and planning. He concluded by urging a deeper understanding of tipping points that lead from in-situ adaptation to forced migration, emphasising the need for early action and integrated risk governance.