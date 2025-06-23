Daisy Unveils Dashboard 2.0, Delivering a New Standard in Board Management

NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daisy, the forward-thinking property management platform, has announced the release of Dashboard 2.0, a major upgrade to its all-in-one board management tool. Designed exclusively for boards of Daisy-managed buildings, the enhanced dashboard redefines how condo, co-op, and HOA boards oversee building operations empowering them to lead with greater clarity, speed, and efficiency.For many board members, managing a building often means juggling long email threads, delayed updates, and outdated reports that arrive long after decisions have been made. Daisy’s original dashboard was created to solve this challenge by centralizing key functions tasks, financials, documents, and communication in one streamlined digital space. Now, Dashboard 2.0 takes that mission even further, offering a more responsive and intuitive experience tailored to the real demands of board life.Developed with insights from hundreds of board members, Dashboard 2.0 is a direct result of community feedback and collaboration. Over the past year, Daisy listened to the people who use the platform daily to understand what features truly matter. The result is a robust, upgraded system that not only keeps board members informed but enables them to act quickly and confidently, whether they’re at home, in a meeting, or on the move.One of the key improvements in Dashboard 2.0 is a more intelligent task center, which allows board members to view and manage all open tasks with greater visibility and control. Every task is now organized by type, status, and priority, making it easier to track progress and engage in timely discussions. Board members can also take more direct ownership of building operations by creating tasks, uploading documents, and flagging concerns without having to go through their property manager.Dashboard 2.0 also introduces the ability for boards to post community-wide announcements directly through the platform. Whether updates come from Daisy or the board itself, communication is faster, more transparent, and easier to manage. With a cleaner interface and full mobile optimization, every feature is accessible across devices, allowing board members to stay connected and effective no matter where they are.Dashboard 2.0 is now available to all Daisy-managed communities.To learn more about how Daisy is transforming the future of property management, visit website

