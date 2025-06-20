Culinary Entrepreneur, Stephen Paprocki, Launches National Mental Health & Wellness Nonprofit, cafe86sa

cafe86sa Stephen Paprocki, cafe86sa President

Stephen Paprocki launches powerful new nonprofit, cafe86sa, to provide urgently needed mental health support to professionals in the food and beverage industry.

Anthony Bourdain wanted to show us the world. José Andrés wants to feed the world. I want to heal the world.” — Stephen Paprocki

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to Stephen Paprocki, local chef and entrepreneur best known for Texas Black Gold Garlic and his work as the president of the nonprofit, Chef Cooperatives, a powerful new force in mental health advocacy has emerged from the heart of the culinary world. cafe86sa, a nonprofit based in San Antonio, Texas, is launching with a mission to provide urgently needed mental health support to professionals in the food and beverage industry—a group facing some of the highest rates of burnout, addiction, and mental illness in America.In a time when 8 out of 10 hospitality workers report struggling with mental health issues—and more than half say they feel uncomfortable talking about it at work—cafe86sa is here to break the silence and provide real and affordable, if not all free, solutions.“Through cafe86sa, we aim to partner with cities and counties nationwide to support their initiatives addressing mental health challenges. Even before the pandemic, hospitality workers faced significant barriers to accessing mental health care—barriers that have only deepened in its aftermath. As one of the largest employment sectors in the U.S., the hospitality industry is a critical starting point for improving mental health access and outcomes across the country,” said a San Antonio District One Chief of Staff.Founded by industry insiders who understand the relentless stress of the kitchen, cafe86sa is more than just a resource —it's a movement! The organization provides access to a myriad of free and low-cost tools, including therapy, peer support, trauma recovery and wellness programming, both in-person and online. Think of it as a hub for all things related to mental health wellness. For a nominal fee of $75, members can get full access to the Discord online platform which offers help 24/7 through an infinite number of therapy groups, from anger management and spousal abuse to AA and NA, with peer-to-peer groups coming soon. Click the link HERE to join the cafe86sa Discord. Cafe86sa can be utilized by individuals in all 50 states. The most populated cities in each state have been mapped, identifying numerous rehab facilities, mental health facilities, AA meetings and (soon) wellness centers, with a goal of becoming the leading mental health resource hub for culinary professionals nationwide. But the mission doesn't stop at chefs at servers."While our roots are in the food and beverage world, the pain we're addressing is universal. cafe86sa is a place where anyone—regardless of industry—can come for support, connection and healing," says Paprocki. "The truth of the matter is, I'm not only the cafe86sa president, I'm also a client. I saw a deep need for this, and I'm here to help others find the help that I needed."cafe86sa ADDRESSES A NATIONAL CRISISMental illness has become a national crisis, seeing record high numbers in recent years. Across all sectors, over 1 in 5 U.S. adults struggle with mental illness—and, sadly, millions lack access to help. In the hospitality industry alone, nearly 90% of all workers report stress and anxiety on the job. It's a demanding industry steeped in toxicity, with wages that don't even begin to reflect the extraordinary expectations, but that's beginning to change, and cafe86sa plans to play a key role in the shift towards better industry practices that foster a healthier work environment.THANKS to these SUPPORTERSTo power its work, cafe86sa is partnering with brands, wellness companies, restaurants and mental health professionals, enabling them to align with a cause that matters and a chance to create real change in people's lives. From Discord-based support groups to branded wellness collaborations, cafe86sa offers a unique platform where corporate social responsibility mets deep human impact.cafe86sa would not be possible if it weren't for their tried and true supporters, including Alisha DillonAbad Health Insurance Agent, Free Rides Program , Rock Your Magic, Jamilina Holistic Health and Wellness, Healthy Mind Therapy, LLC and Street News SA "Anthony Bourdain wanted to show us the world. José Andrés wants to feed the world. I want to heal the world," says Paprocki.For more information, visit cafe86sa.com or follow them on social (IG/FB/TikTok) @Cafe86SA. Those looking to join the cause in any capacity can email cafe86@hotmail.com.MORE ABOUT cafe86saCafe86sa was born out of the harsh reality of the food service industry—long hours, low pay, screaming bosses and constant pressure. After experiencing workplace abuse firsthand, our founder decided enough was enough. He created a space where food and beverage workers could find resources, speak out and support each other. But as the stories poured in, it became clear that this wasn’t just a food industry problem—it was an everywhere problem.Cafe86sa exists to help people escape, expose and heal from toxic work environments. We began by standing up for food and beverage workers—but we quickly saw the same abuse happening in offices, warehouses, hospitals, classrooms and retail floors.We’re here for everyone who’s tired of being exploited, harassed, yelled at, ignored or broken down by toxic employers. We provide tools, support, and guidance to help workers fight back, tell their stories and rebuild their lives.

