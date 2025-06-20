NIST Names Shyam Sunder Associate Director for Laboratory Programs

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced that S. Shyam Sunder has been selected as its new Associate Director for Laboratory Programs (ADLP), effective June 1, 2025.

In this role, Sunder will provide leadership and oversight to NIST’s laboratories, which provide vital measurement and research services that underpin technology innovation in the United States. NIST’s non-regulatory science mission is executed in close partnership with industry through its laboratory programs by supporting new technologies, services and markets, and industry-led, consensus-based standards that help American companies compete around the world.

“Shyam’s expertise and practical background, as well as his more than 30 years in leadership roles at NIST, make him an invaluable asset as we continue to push boundaries in critical and emerging technologies,” said Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and Acting NIST Director Craig Burkhardt. “Shyam will play a crucial role in helping NIST accelerate advances at the forefront of measurement science, which is the foundation for unleashing technological innovation and U.S. economic competitiveness.”

Sunder previously served as director of NIST’s Special Programs Office and Acting Director of the Standards Coordination Office. In these roles, he established and managed the NIST Safety Commission, which issued a comprehensive set of findings and recommendations to improve NIST’s safety culture and the effectiveness of its safety protocols. In response to the CHIPS for America Act, he led NIST’s cross-laboratory team, engaging more than 800 stakeholders to assess and publish seven “grand challenges” to advance the U.S. semiconductor industry. He further led NIST’s efforts to establish a competitively selected Standardization Center of Excellence to accelerate U.S. engagement in international standardization for critical and emerging technologies through a cooperative agreement with the private sector-led U.S. standards system.

Sunder’s prior positions include founding director of NIST’s Engineering Laboratory, director of its Building and Fire Research Laboratory (BFRL), and chief of BFRL’s Structures and Materials Division. He co-chaired White House National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) panels that set the federal R&D agenda for Net-Zero Energy High-Performance Buildings and Cyber-Physical Systems.

Before joining NIST in 1994, he served on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology faculty. He received master and doctor of science degrees from MIT, and a bachelor of technology with distinction from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

Sunder is a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive, and the U.S. Department of Commerce Gold Medal Award, its highest honor, for distinguished leadership of the federal building and fire safety investigation of the World Trade Center disaster after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He was elected to the National Academy of Construction in 2012.