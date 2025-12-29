Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,387 in the last 365 days.

Calling All (Tired) Parents! Count Down to the New Year Early With Your Kids — and Professor Second

Screenshot from animated video shows mother and daughter characters and reads: New Year's 2026 Countdown.

Credit: NIST

There’s nothing quite so frightening for parents as an overtired child! 

Companies like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and YouTube Kids realized that years ago and responded with New Year’s countdown videos featuring beloved characters such as King Julien (from Madagascar), Big Bird (Sesame Street) and many more.  

Parents can pull up these videos on their televisions or computer screens at any point in the evening and pretend that it’s almost midnight. So you can count down with the kids, celebrate the new year with a sparkling apple cider toast, and then tuck the kiddos away … all before midnight REALLY happens. 

This year, it only makes sense that NIST’s own Professor Second gets in on the countdown action. (After all, we are the U.S. timekeepers.) So, we present to you our very own NIST-y countdown video to share with your kids — or to use yourself if you struggle to stay up until midnight like I do!  (This video is also available on YouTube.)

New Year Countdown Timer with Professor Second

New Year Countdown Timer with Professor Second

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Calling All (Tired) Parents! Count Down to the New Year Early With Your Kids — and Professor Second

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.