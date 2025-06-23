English Language Proficiency Assessment Tools Just Launched

Test will help drivers prepare and help carriers evaluate English language proficiency

INFINIT-I launches tools to assess English Language Proficiency in time for June 25th FMCSA and CVSA enforcement of CFR 391.11(b)(2) Driver Qualification.

Great tool for us. This will help us a lot.” — Zachary, Safety Director with Osterkamp Trucking (California)

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINIT-I, the leading online training platform for the transportation industry, releases new assessment and training tools to help fleets prepare for enforcement of the CDL English Language Proficiency Driver Qualification under CFR 391.11(b)(2). Effective June 25, 2025, drivers who are found to be in violation of this driver qualification will be placed out of service in accordance with CVSA's North American Out-of-Service Criteria.

The regulation states that qualified commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers must, among other things, be able to "read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals in the English language, to respond to official inquiries, and to make entries on reports and records."

Under the Obama administration, the FMCSA revised enforcement guidance in this area. However, following President Trump's Executive Order on April 28 citing road safety concerns, the FMCSA has revised enforcement guidelines and called for failure to meet this qualification to be an out-of-service violation, which would place drivers out-of-service immediately.

Trucking companies would not only face violation points, which would impact their safety scores, they would also face increased operational expenses associated with either towing the stranded truck or sending a qualified driver out to retrieve the OOS driver and truck. This would also cause delays in delivery time, which could harm their reputation with current and prospective clients.

INFINIT-I has released several tools to help trucking companies prepare for enforcement and ensure their ongoing hiring and retention practices meet regulations. These tools include a training video, informational flyer, and an CDL English Language Proficiency Assessment, which can be delivered virtually or in a live setting. Together, these tools will:

1. Make sure drivers aware of the changing regulations,

2. Help drivers prepare for the English language requirements using our Digital Checklist evaluation tool , and

3. Help companies evaluate all drivers and document compliance before enforcement goes into effect

These tools are available now in the INFINIT-I training management system and can be deployed fleet-wide in a matter of moments. For more information, visit infinitiworkforce.com.

