New Sci-Fi Novel Feelin’ Lucid Explores the Dangers of Escapism Through Lucid Dreaming Technology

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new science fiction novel titled Feelin’ Lucid by author Chibuzo A.D Ugwu offers a narrative that looks into the psychological and moral consequences of artificial dreaming. The novel follows the life of Arkane Bannister, a wealthy 23-year-old from Essex, England, who becomes entangled in a perilous virtual reality shaped by a mysterious dream-inducing drug.Arkane, a media sensation and former art entrepreneur, has recently sold his pop-up art business for 75 million pounds. With financial freedom and no responsibilities, he becomes intrigued by the idea of lucid dreaming. His interest intensifies when a new pharmaceutical product, Dreamers, is introduced by a sleeping pill company. The pill promises instant entry into any desired dreamscape, creating a new form of escapism for thrill-seekers and pleasure-chasers.As Arkane journeys deeper into this constructed realm, he uncovers layers of his own unresolved trauma and existential doubt. Alongside the pursuit to rescue a missing woman who has been speculated of being kidnapped, he faces the potential revelation about the fate of his long-lost parents. The mission evolves into a confrontation with self-identity and inner transformation.Themes of privilege, purpose, and psychological growth are central to the narrative, as Arkane must decide whether his freedom lies in the illusions of the dream world or in the humility and accountability of waking life.The book combines science fiction elements with philosophical inquiry, examining the implications of emerging technologies that blur the boundaries between reality and illusion. It also reflects a growing cultural interest in virtual escapism, making it relevant in digital ethics and personal development discussions.The release of Feelin’ Lucid contributes to ongoing conversations in speculative fiction about the intersection of technology, consciousness, and morality. Through a richly imagined narrative, the book challenges readers to consider where the line is drawn between liberation and entrapment when reality itself becomes subjective.Feelin’ Lucid is now available at leading online bookstores in print and digital formatAbout the AuthorChibuzo A.D Ugwu is an Irish-Nigerian author who grew up in Waterford, Ireland, before relocating to Texas with his family. With wide-ranging interests in football, art, and science, he has always found reading to be his favourite downtime. After reading over 200 books, he turned to writing, driven by a deep fascination with the human mind. Now a student at Lawrence University in Wisconsin, he continues to explore the brain’s complexities. Feelin’ Lucid is his debut novel.

