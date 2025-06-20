CURVE ENERGY CORP. PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE: SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF CONTINUANCE AND AMALGAMATION, EXECUTION OF AMENDING AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curve Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Curve”) and Lot 49 Capital Corp. (“Lot 49”) are pleased to provide an update regarding the proposed three-cornered amalgamation involving Curve, Lot 49, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lot 49 (“Subco”) (the “Transaction”), including the results of Curve’s special meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2025 (the “Meeting”) and the execution of an amending agreement to extend the outside date for completion of the Transaction.Shareholder ApprovalAt the Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved both matters proposed in connection with the Transaction, being (i) approval of the continuation of the Company into the jurisdiction of British Columbia and the adoption of new articles under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and (ii) approval for the amalgamation of the Company and Subco.Amending AgreementThe Company and Lot 49 have entered into an agreement to extend the completion deadline of the Transaction until August 29, 2025. The extension provides the parties with additional time to satisfy the remaining conditions precedent to closing, including the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.For further details regarding the Transaction and the private placement, please see the Company’s news release dated March 11, 2025.About Curve Energy Corp.Curve Energy Corp. is a technology-driven company pioneering advanced green chemistry solutions for the maritime fuel industry and broader energy markets. The company’s patented desulfurization technology upgrades Heavy Fuel Oil (HSFO) by removing sulfur, nitrogen, and vanadium, converting it into Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) under near-ambient conditions. Curve’s technology eliminates the need for carbon-intensive SMR hydrogen desulfurization, blended fuels, and scrubbers.For more information about Curve, visit https://www.curvenrg.com On behalf of the Board of DirectorsForward Looking InformationThis release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the anticipated timing and completion of the Transaction; the expected continuance of the Company into British Columbia and adoption of new corporate articles; the anticipated approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; and the upsize of the private placement.These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risks that the Transaction may not be completed as currently anticipated or at all; required regulatory or third-party approvals, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, may not be obtained or may be delayed; the Company may not complete its continuance into British Columbia or adopt the proposed new corporate articles; the conditions to closing of the Transaction may not be satisfied by the extended completion deadline; the upsized private placement may not be completed as anticipated, or at all; and general business, economic, competitive, market and regulatory factors may adversely affect the resulting issuer’s business and operations.In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Transaction will proceed as currently contemplated; all necessary regulatory and third-party approvals, including TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, will be obtained in a timely manner; the parties will be able to satisfy the closing conditions on or before the extended completion deadline; the continuance of the Company into British Columbia and adoption of new corporate articles will be implemented as approved by shareholders; and the private placement will be completed as anticipated.Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

