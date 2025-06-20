Blacksmith Agency Explains Top 10 Digital Strategies to Succeed in Chicago

Chicago brands, now more than ever, need a strong and well-put-together digital strategy if they want to grow and thrive every month” — noted Dave McGowan, Blacksmith’s President and Founder.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksmith, a trusted Chicago web design agency is helping brands all over the city stand out by improving their digital strategies in a way that helps them succeed locally.With their industry knowledge and expertise, Blacksmith explains the top 10 most important digital strategies Chicago brands should always follow.1. Social Media Marketing: Chicago brands should leverage social media regardless of the industry they’re in. Not only does social media increase organic traffic to their website, but it’s a great way to establish leadership in their specific niche.2. Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Not focusing on SEO is a great way to lose thousands of dollars each month in potential clients looking for a specific product or service the brand offers. By doubling down on SEO strategies and sticking to them, Chicago brands can see massive improvements in months.3. Retargeting Ads: By using retargeting ads, Chicago brands can nudge potential customers into going back and ordering the product they were unsure of before.4. Content Marketing: Creating content is a necessity for any Chicago brand that wants to grow fast. Content creation can massively increase the visibility of a brand when executed properly.5. Email Marketing: Getting a potential customer’s email address and sending them offers and newsletter about a brand’s product is a fantastic way to entice them to buy a product or service. Brands should only use emails from visitors who provide them with the information via a subscription CTA.6. Micro Influencer Marketing: Influencers with a smaller following dedicated to a specific niche are far more effective than big influencers with thousands of followers on social media. By having a smaller community, micro influencers can focus on a very specific niche and have an audience who only likes that type of content.7. Referrals: Brands who use referral strategies tend to see an increase in visitors as fast as a week. People enjoy freebies and will consider buying products and sharing a product with friends and family if needed to get a coupon.8. Pay-Per-Click (PPC): Creating a PPC strategy that focuses on generating traffic to a brand’s website is a fantastic way to thrive and grow consistently. It can be tricky to create a proper PPC strategy from scratch so its recommended brands find a professional who can create a strategy for them.9. Marketing Automation: By using the latest tools available, brands can streamline a lot of their time consuming tasks when executing a digital marketing strategy. AI tools are slowly making it easier for Chicago brands to focus on other important tasks after automating strategies and systems.10. Data Analysis: Brands who work hard and execute their digital marketing strategies without analyzing their data are losing out on changes that could improve their results even more. Analyzing data is a core component of every exceptional marketing strategy.About BlacksmithBlacksmith is a Chicago-based, award-winning, full-stack marketing agency helping New York brands attract the right audience and achieve their objectives with a full suite of digital services, including strategy, branding, web design and development, UI/UX, and digital marketing. Blacksmith has industry-wide experience across New York and the entire United States.

