Honoring Veterans: Army Veteran Brian F. Piercy

Brian Francis Piercy was born in March 1983 to Thomas F. Piercy III and Carol Berberich Piercy in Visalia, California, and grew up in Clovis, California. When he was nine years old, he learned to play the piano, beginning a love of music that persisted throughout his life.

Piercy graduated from Buchanan High in 2001 and attended Fresno Pacific University for two years, where he majored in liberal studies. While at Fresno Pacific, he met his future wife, Christina Perreault, whom he married in December 2006.

In October 2004, Piercy enlisted in the Army. He completed basic training and graduated airborne school in Georgia before being stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in 2005. He was assigned to the Army’s 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and rose to the rank of staff sergeant.

Piercy and his unit deployed to Afghanistan from February 2007 to April 2008, and again in August 2009. In July 2010, while on patrol in the Arghandab River Valley, Piercy was killed in action when insurgents attacked his unit. He was 27, and less than a month away from completing his second tour. In total, he served in Operation Enduring Freedom for 27 months.

Piercy was known to others as a friend, mentor and leader who was fully committed to his fellow soldiers. According to his mother, “The men who served under him in Weapons Squad say that Brian instilled in them a sense of family that was the envy of others in their platoon.” He was also known for his sense of patriotism and the lasting impact he made on those he served with.

Piercy is buried at Clovis Cemetery in his hometown. For his service and sacrifice, he received many awards and medals, including a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, an Army Achievement Medal and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

On May 30, 2021, as part of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing’s (NASCAR) 600 Miles of Remembrance, driver Tyler Reddick drove with Piercy’s name on car #8 during the Coca-Cola 600 race.

We honor his service.

Writer: William Beterbide

Editors: Lillian Williams, Tayler Rairigh

Researcher: Charmonie Baugh, Kelsey Burchard

Graphic Designer: Kiki Kelley