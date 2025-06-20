Rebuilt Holt Creek bridge opens June 21

CANADA, June 20 - A rebuilt bridge at Holt Creek will open to the public on Saturday, June 21, 2025, restoring access along a key section of the Cowichan Valley Trail for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians.

The bridge features a steel frame and wooden deck and is designed to support emergency vehicles and maintenance equipment, improving safety and long-term use.

Formerly known as the Holt Creek Bridge, the structure has been renamed Q’ixluts Bridge (pronounced KH-ee-r-hluhts), using the Hul’qumi’num place name for Holt Creek. The name was chosen in partnership with Cowichan Tribes to recognize the cultural and historical significance of the area and to honour Indigenous language and heritage along the trail.

Q’ixluts means “the colour of the creek bed, black” in Hul’q’umi’num, referring to the black shale that lines the bottom of the creek.

The Q’ixluts Bridge is a link in the Cowichan Valley’s active-transportation network and a popular destination for recreation and tourism. Replacing the structure supports the Province’s Active Transportation Strategy, which encourages healthy, low-carbon ways to move around communities.

Cowichan Tribes supported early project work, including knowledge sharing, environmental and archeological monitoring and its economic development arm, Khowutzun Development Corporation, provided needed services including tree clearing and building temporary site access.

Learn More:

