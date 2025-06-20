Highway 1 at Tank Hill closed overnight for scheduled construction

CANADA, June 20 - Drivers are advised of an overnight closure on Highway 1 at Tank Hill, 14 kilometres east of Lytton, to allow for the placement of concrete on the new structure over the CPKC Railway.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will be closed in both directions beginning midnight on Monday, June 23, 2025, until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Checkpoints will be set up at Lytton and Spences Bridge to provide travellers with information about alternative routes. Gladwin area and Nicomen River Road will remain accessible to local traffic. All other traffic will be detoured via Highway 12, Highway 5 and Highway 97D, with traffic-control guidance provided through portable message boards in Lillooet, Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is working with emergency services to facilitate access through the site during this time.

Drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland can take Highway 3 or Highway 5 as alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes, travellers should monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/