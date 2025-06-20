Lessons in Peacebuilding and Development from Japan to Leadership in Mali

Having completed the course, Jacque is now intent on putting his new knowledge into practice, particularly in designing, implementing and monitoring peacebuilding programmes. He aims to create impactful projects with clear indicators and systems that effectively support those most in need.

Beyond his professional role, Jacques also seeks to build peace within his immediate circle – family, community and society – believing that true leadership starts at home. He plans to use active listening to empower others and foster open dialogue.

