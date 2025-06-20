H.R. 1679, Global Investment in American Jobs Act of 2025

H.R. 1679 would require the Department of Commerce, the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and a federal interagency working group to study and report to the Congress on the ability of the United States to attract foreign direct investment and about barriers to foreign trade faced by advanced-technology firms in the United States.

