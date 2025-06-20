Submit Release
H.R. 1721, Critical Infrastructure Manufacturing Feasibility Act

H.R. 1721 would require the Department of Commerce to identify, within each critical infrastructure sector, high-demand products that are imported to the United States because of manufacturing, material, or supply chain constraints. The department would analyze the feasibility, costs, and benefits of producing such products in the United States and report the findings to the Congress.

