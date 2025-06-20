Aquila’s Living Lab Launches for 2025 Cruise Season in Saint John, Canada

Princess Cruises’ Island Princess visited Saint John this week.

Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence with 60,000 Guests Each Season

SAINT JOHN, CANADA, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquila’s renowned Living Lab, its signature cruise season program in Saint John, has officially launched for 2025, continuing a legacy of delivering exceptional visitor experiences since 1989. The 2025 Living Lab kicked off with the arrival of a small ship in April, and then Princess Cruises’ Island Princess on June 10, and will see 77 ships visiting the port throughout the summer and fall.Aquila’s Living Lab seamlessly combines real-world cruise operations with hands-on training. This innovative approach allows the team to test, refine and apply best practices in real-time. Focused on practicality rather than theory, the Living Lab remains grounded, effective and proven by living the cruise experience every day. Unlike traditional training firms, Aquila’s Center for Cruise Excellence brings insights from its Living Lab in its training with tour operators, tour guides and destinations around the world.With over 178,000 cruise guests welcomed to Saint John each season, Aquila’s continuous improvement services focus on enhancing the guest and partner experience for over 60,000 cruise guests that the company takes on tour each season. For new ship arrivals, Aquila provides local insight and orientation, including a walkthrough video to help teams understand the port environment and destination highlights.“At Aquila, we see each season as an opportunity to raise the bar,” said Danielle Timmons, Aquila’s Vice President of Cruise Operations & Shore Excursions. “Our Living Lab is rooted in continuous improvement. This year, we’ve implemented new onboarding tools for ships arriving for the first time, including welcome briefings, destination videos and walkthroughs to ensure both crew and guests feel confident and informed upon arrival.”Aquila offers a variety of authentic Atlantic Canadian excursions designed to inspire discovery and highlight the beauty and culture of the Saint John region. Guests experience the rich heritage of the area, from Wolastoqiyik traditions to French, English, American and Irish influences, alongside breathtaking natural features such as the Bay of Fundy’s highest tides in the world, ocean vistas, ancient forests, and the world-renowned Stonehammer UNESCO Global Geopark, North America’s first Global Geopark.Each year, Aquila hires five to 10 new tour guides and fosters a culture of collaboration through its “Connect + Learn” sessions: two-hour workshops that use group speed-dating-style activities to help guides bond, learn and deliver consistent, high-quality service. Several of Aquila’s guides have been with the company for more than 25 years, and many over 10-15 years, reflecting the strong community and passion behind the brand.Since 1989, Aquila has played a foundational role in shaping cruise tourism in Saint John and was present from the very beginning of the city’s cruise industry growth. Now, with decades of experience and a proven approach, the Living Lab continues to evolve as a model of excellence in cruise guest engagement.About Aquila Center for Cruise ExcellenceAquila is the leading destination training provider for the global cruise industry. They offer training strategies for international destinations, tour companies, tour guides, and front-line operators. With over 35 years’ experience in the cruise industry, Aquila is committed to cruise destination success through values-driven partnership with cruise lines and destinations.For more information on Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence and its training programs, visit cruiseexcellence.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.