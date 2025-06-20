NHS England responds to ADHD Taskforce interim report

An independent taskforce set up to tackle challenges in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) care has published its interim report and recommendations today (Friday 20 June 2025).



The report describes that the rates of recognised ADHD in England are lower than the expected prevalence and stresses the need for timely access to needs-based support.

To improve early access to this support, it suggests offering practical help to people showing signs of ADHD, before referral or while waiting for assessment, such as coaching, classroom tools and parenting advice.

The report also emphasises the need of getting ADHD support right across all sectors, to reduce school exclusions, ease pressure on mental health and wider health services, and help more people thrive at home, in work, and in society.

It also calls for a simpler more joined-up system of care for patients and for data improvement to be prioritised.

Chaired by Professor Anita Thapar, the cross-sector ADHD Taskforce was launched last year by NHS England, together with government, to address rising demand and waiting times, as well as wide variation in patient experience.

Professor Anita Thapar, Chair of the ADHD Taskforce, said: “I am grateful to everyone involved in the taskforce for their hard work putting this interim report together. The recommendations put forward by the taskforce will require action across government and cross-sector organisations to make the necessary changes to improve the lives of people with ADHD. We need to get this right, to make sure people get early diagnosis and support, not just in the NHS but across society”.

Dr Adrian James, NHS England’s Medical Director for Mental Health and Neurodiversity, said: “We know that too many people with ADHD have been waiting for too long for support, which is why we launched the taskforce last year to help respond to the significant growth in the need for care.

“It is clear that much more needs to be done to improve ADHD assessment and care in England and ensure people can get a timely diagnosis, and we welcome the findings from the interim report, and look forward to its final conclusions later this year”.

A raft of other measures to improve ADHD provision have been developed and delivered by NHS England while the taskforce has been engaging experts and families to shape its reports.

These include a data improvement plan, and the first ever publicly available reporting on ADHD referrals and waiting times which began last month. Over time this will help local teams better understand how they are performing and where they need to improve care and patient experience.

NHS England is also working with local systems who are trialling new and innovative ways to deliver ADHD services, improve patient care and productivity, to better meet the needs of people in need of support.

Wider support for children with mental health and neurodevelopmental conditions is also growing. By March 2026, 6 in 10 pupils will have access to a mental health support team in school. Meanwhile the Partnership for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools Programme, delivered with the Department for Education, is training teachers to better identify and support neurodiverse pupils and engage with their families.

Last year, NHS England appointed its first medical director for mental health and neurodiversity, to lead service transformation for people with mental health needs, a learning disability and people with neurodivergence.