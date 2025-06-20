Ilham Aliyev received Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Laziz Kudratov on June 20.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Laziz Kudratov’s visit to Azerbaijan created a good opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda. The head of state hailed the large number of joint projects being implemented between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, noting that this reflects the close and friendly nature of relations between the two countries across all areas.

Thanking President Ilham Aliyev for the warm reception, Minister Kudratov conveyed greetings from Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He noted that President Mirziyoyev is preparing for an upcoming visit to Azerbaijan and has directed the government to ensure it yields concrete, practical results.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and requested his regards be conveyed to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Minister Kudratov emphasized ongoing efforts to advance new priority areas outlined by both presidents during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Uzbekistan last year. The meeting highlighted the positive development of economic and trade ties, with discussions focusing on deepening industrial, transport and logistics cooperation, and exploring new collaborative projects.