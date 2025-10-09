Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,895 in the last 365 days.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe

AZERBAIJAN, October 9 - To the participants of the international conference on “Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons”

Dear conference participants,

I sincerely greet you on the occasion of the international conference dedicated to the issue of missing persons.

The issue of missing persons remains one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges facing the world today. Over the...

09 October 2025, 10:36

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more