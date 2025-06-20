Submit Release
Seats of Justice: Preble County

The next stop on the Supreme Court’s tour of county courthouses takes viewers to the southwestern county of Preble.

This close-knit farming community with deep historical roots boasts a marvel of a courthouse. The maintenance of this Romanesque structure showcases the commitment of the residents to justice in their county.

The current courthouse is the third of the county’s, with the courtroom remaining largely unchanged after 106 years. The building contains an Italian villa-like atrium, lit by the skylight above. The courthouse once housed the county jail on its fourth floor, prompting an infamous escape by scaling the building.

Learn more about the Preble County courthouse in the mini-documentary series, “Seats of Justice,” on the Ohio Channel.

Check back in for new episodes on the journey through Ohio’s diverse county courthouses, and to catch up on other historical stories!

