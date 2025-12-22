Change From Within: The Missouri Department of Corrections welcomed a pair of international motivational speakers to Algoa Correctional Center for the Prison Leadership Conference, an annual event in advance of the Global Leadership Summit and Global Lead

The Missouri Department of Corrections welcomed a pair of international motivational speakers to Algoa Correctional Center for the Prison Leadership Conference, an annual event in advance of the Global Leadership Summit and Global Leadership Academy

Story by Marcus Wilkins. Photos by Garry Brix.

When Mike Ruffino looks back at his pre-incarcerated life —naturally, he has regrets. He was in a desperate state when he “made a horrible decision” that ultimately landed him at Algoa Correctional Center (ACC) and Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (WRDCC) for a cumulative six-and-a-half years.

But that was before he tapped into the innate personal strengths he discovered through the Global Leadership Summit (GLS), an annual two-day event that brings together leaders and inspirational speakers in Chicago and is livestreamed to 79 countries and 400-plus venues — including ACC.

“The GLS awakened a conviction in me that I wanted to become a leader, and that I could really have people follow me by sharing my experience,” said Ruffino, who now owns and operates Ruffino Painting in St. Louis. “I suddenly understood that I was here for a purpose.”

Ruffino was among several former ACC residents who returned to the institution’s chapel for the 2025 Prison Leadership Conference on Aug. 6. The conference, now in its second year, is a precursor to the GLS.

When Bo Cornelius — also a former ACC resident — first experienced the GLS in 2018, he proposed an expanded (22-week) “academy” wherein residents would spend more time grappling with GLS topics. Launched in 2019, the GLA will expand this year to include Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC); South Central Correctional Center (SCCC); and Southeast Correctional Center (SECC).

“What we’ve seen at level-five prisons is that the GLA can get custody staff, classification staff and residents all in the same room to sit down and talk about how we can connect on day-to-day struggles and treat each other better,” said Cornelius, who also has leadership roles with Second Mountain and Daily Bread — organizations focused on holistic transformation of incarcerated people. “My thinking is that if you can succeed in the level fives, you can succeed anywhere.”

The Prison Leadership Conference featured motivational speakers and authors Krish Kandiah and Dan Owolabi, both past guests of the GLS. Owolabi spoke on the importance of cultural intelligence and led a discussion on the topic. The London-based Kandiah imparted wisdom drawn from his career as a theologian, entrepreneur and thought-leader.

“The GLS and GLA have shown me the importance of brotherhood, structure, accountability and self-awareness,” said former ACC resident Kody Stewart, who is now a landscaper in Independence, Missouri. “It also taught me how to be teachable — and simply willing to listen. It has changed my life and how I think.”

The event also included panel Q&A sessions with the speakers, a professional audio/visual presentation by Golden Eagle Creative out of Denver and refreshments for residents and guests. ACC resident Kenneth “Cuz” Clayton, who is serving a 25-year sentence and is eligible for parole in 2026, served as emcee.

“It is important for all of us to always remember this work isn’t only about us,” Clayton said. “We are working for the families who have to carry the weight of our incarceration.”