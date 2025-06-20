Market Participants Survey results – June 2025

Please contact MarketParticipantsSurvey@bankofengland.co.uk for queries or for further information.

Survey respondents originate from a broad set of market participant firms, selected by the Bank based on a number of criteria, including: (i) relevant market activity in UK rates or money markets; (ii) expertise in UK rates markets and/or UK monetary policy; (iii) willingness to participate regularly in the survey and in the Bank’s market intelligence activity; and (iv) membership of one of the Bank’s external market committees.

This survey forms part of the Bank’s quantitative market intelligence gathering. It is formulated by Bank of England staff, and enhances policymakers’ understanding of market expectations. The questions involve topics that are widely discussed in the public domain, and never presume any particular policy action. Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members are not involved in the survey’s design.

Survey results

The survey was open from 4–6 June 2025 with responses being received from 88 market participants. For most questions, median responses across participants, along with the 25th and 75th percentiles, are reported.footnote [1] For questions that ask respondents to weight different factors or assign probabilities to specific outcomes, the mean weightings or probabilities are reported. For questions that ask respondents to select one option from a given set of possibilities, the respondent count against each option is reported.

Question 1: Expectations for Bank Rate

1a) What do you see as the most likely level of Bank Rate after the following MPC meetings? (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 19 June 2025 MPC 4.25 4.25 4.25 88 7 August 2025 MPC 4.00 4.00 4.00 88 18 September 2025 MPC 4.00 4.00 4.00 88 6 November 2025 MPC 3.75 3.75 4.00 88 18 December 2025 MPC 3.75 3.75 3.75 88 5 February 2026 MPC 3.50 3.50 3.75 87 19 March 2026 MPC 3.50 3.50 3.75 87 30 April 2026 MPC 3.25 3.50 3.63 87 One year ahead (June 2026 MPC) 3.25 3.50 3.50 86 End-2026 Q3 3.00 3.25 3.50 85 End-2026 Q4 3.00 3.25 3.50 85 End-2027 Q1 3.00 3.25 3.50 83 Two years ahead (June 2027) 3.00 3.50 3.75 83 Three years ahead (June 2028) 3.00 3.50 3.75 82 Five years ahead (June 2030) 3.00 3.50 3.75 80 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

1b) And where do you see the level of Bank Rate at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary (often referred to as the neutral, natural or equilibrium rate)? (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 3.00 3.50 3.50 86 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

1c) With reference to your answers to question 1a, do you see the risks around your most likely path for Bank Rate over the next 12 months as: Count Skewed more to the upside 17 Broadly balanced 27 Skewed more to the downside 43

1di) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 19 June 2025 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) 3.75% 0.2 4.00% 11.9 4.25% 87.1 >4.25% 0.8 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <3.00% and >5.50% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been aggregated or truncated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were close to or at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 85 respondents answered this question.

1dii) Please indicate the percentage probability that you attach to Bank Rate being at the following levels after the 7 August 2025 meeting. (a) Mean probability (%) <3.75% 0.6 3.75% 6.0 4.00% 57.6 4.25% 35.1 >4.25% 0.7 (a) In the question provided to respondents, the different Bank Rate outcomes spanned <3.00% and >5.50% at the extremes, and all 25 basis point increments in between. Results have been aggregated where the mean probabilities above or below a certain outcome were close to or at zero. Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 85 respondents answered this question.

1e) Please assign percentage probabilities to Bank Rate reaching its lowest level this cycle, or ‘trough rate’, at the following levels. (a) Mean probability (%) At the current level of 4.25% 3.2 4.00% 6.3 3.75% 14.8 3.50% 22.2 3.25% 18.0 3.00% 15.4 2.75% 7.3 2.50% 4.4 2.25% 2.6 2.00% 1.9 <2.00% 3.7 (a) Mean probabilities are rounded to one decimal place. 83 respondents answered this question.

1f) Please weight the following factors in terms of their importance in influencing your expectations for the near-term path for Bank Rate. (a) Mean weighting (%) Your own perceptions of the UK outlook 38.4 Your own perceptions of the global outlook 27.4 The MPC’s projections and communications 31.7 Other 2.5 (a) Mean weightings are rounded to one decimal place. 86 respondents answered this question.

Question 2: Macroeconomic outlook

2a) Please provide the annual rate of CPI inflation – conditioned on your Bank Rate expectations (question 1a) – that you see as most likely at each of the following time horizons. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-2025 Q2 3.2 3.3 3.5 80 End-2025 Q3 3.2 3.4 3.5 80 End-2025 Q4 2.9 3.0 3.2 80 End-2026 Q1 2.5 2.7 2.9 80 One year ahead 2.0 2.4 2.5 78 Two years ahead 2.0 2.2 2.5 76 Three years ahead 2.0 2.0 2.5 75 Five years ahead 2.0 2.0 2.5 74 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place.

2bi) Please assign probabilities to the following rates of annual CPI inflation three years ahead. (a) Mean probability (%) <=1.00% 2.7 1.01%–1.40% 3.4 1.41%–1.80% 10.8 1.81%–2.20% 36.8 2.21%–2.60% 24.2 2.61%–3.00% 13.7 >3.00% 8.5 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place. 76 respondents answered this question.

2bii) Please assign probabilities to the following rates of annual CPI inflation on average from 5 years ahead to 10 years ahead (ie analogous to the five-year, five-year forward rate). (a) Mean probability (%) <=1.00% 2.5 1.01%–1.40% 3.5 1.41%–1.80% 10.0 1.81%–2.20% 37.2 2.21%–2.60% 24.2 2.61%–3.00% 13.2 >3.00% 9.4 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to one decimal place. 72 respondents answered this question.

2c) Please provide the annual rate of UK GDP growth – conditioned on your Bank Rate expectations (question 1a) – that you see as most likely at each of the following time horizons. (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 2025 1.00 1.10 1.20 81 2026 1.00 1.10 1.30 81 2027 1.25 1.30 1.50 77 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to two decimal places.

2di) In the May Monetary Policy Report, the MPC noted that uncertainty surrounding global trade policies had intensified since the imposition of tariffs by the United States and the measures taken in response by some of its trading partners.On a scale of 1 to 10 (with 1 being the lowest level of uncertainty, and 10 the highest), how would you rank the degree of uncertainty surrounding the domestic macro-outlook that currently applies? 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 5 6 7 81

2dii) For the purpose of comparison, how would you have ranked it on the same scale (1 to 10) immediately after the 2 April reciprocal tariff announcements? 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 7 8 9 81

Question 3: Expectations for balance sheet and gilt yields

3a) At its September 2024 meeting the MPC voted to reduce the stock of UK government bonds held for monetary policy purposes by £100 billion over the following 12 months to September 2025, to a total of £558 billion. Please provide the annual reduction in the stock of gilts held in the Asset Purchase Facility, comprising both maturing gilts and gilt sales in initial purchase proceeds terms, that you see as most likely over the following annual review cycles (£ billions). (a) 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses October 2025–September 2026 60 75 80 72 October 2026–September 2027 31 50 75 72 October 2027–September 2028 28 50 60 71 October 2028–September 2029 35 40 60 70 (a) Numbers in the above table are rounded to the nearest billion.

3b) What do you see as the most likely level for the 10-year gilt yield at the following points in the future (%)? 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses End-December 2025 4.30 4.50 4.55 81 End-June 2026 4.00 4.30 4.50 81 End-December 2026 3.90 4.20 4.50 79

Question 4: Expectations for exchange rates

4a) What do you see as the most likely level for GBPUSD one year ahead? 25th percentile 50th percentile 75th percentile Number of responses 1.3200 1.3500 1.4000 70